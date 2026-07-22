50 Cent Celebrates ‘Fightland’ Premiere With Celebrity-Filled Red Carpet

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson rolled out the red carpet for the highly anticipated premiere of “Fightland,” bringing together an impressive lineup of actors, musicians, athletes, and television personalities in New York City. The celebration didn’t stop with the screening, as the executive producer capped off the night with a surprise performance that turned the premiere into an unforgettable event.

Series Premiere of ‘Fightland’ in NYC

STARZ celebrated the series premiere with a red carpet event at Jazz At Lincoln Center in New York City. The premiere event was attended by executive producer 50 Cent and some of the show’s stars, including Howard Charles, Nicholas Pinnock, Deborah Ayorinde, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Charles Babalola, Tyler Conti, Tahirah Sharif, and Richard Pepple.

In addition to the “Fightland” stars being in attendance, other members of the STARZ family were in attendance. This included Erika Woods, Wendell Pierce, and London Brown from “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”; “Power” star La La Anthony; and “Power” franchise favorite Naturi Naughton-Lewis, who stars in the STARZ series “The Nowhere Man.”

Other guests in attendance for last night’s premiere included A$AP Rocky, Sherri Shepherd, New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter, Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Ellis, Tristan Mack Wilds, Sleepy Hallow, Rich the Kid, A Boogie, DJ Envy, Uncle Murda, Tony Yayo, Cleotrapa, Lilly Hartley, Corelle Rouse, Petiri Reed and more.

The night also included a special performance by 50 Cent, as he took the stage of the Rose Theatre. He performed some of his iconic hits along with the “Fightland” theme song. He was joined on stage by A Boogie, Rich The Kid, and Sleepy Hallow.

The party then continued at PH Live, where 50 Cent did another surprise performance with Uncle Murda, Tony Yayo, and Sleepy Hallow.

50 Cent

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends STARZ’s “Fightland” New York Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Howard Charles

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Howard Charles attends the “Fightland” Season One Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

50 Cent & Howard Charles

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: (L-R) Howard Charles and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attend STARZ’s “Fightland” New York Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Nicholas Pinnock & Naturi Naughton

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: (L-R) Nicholas Pinnock and Naturi Naughton attend the “Fightland” Season One Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Deborah Ayorinde

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Deborah Ayorinde attends STARZ’s “Fightland” New York Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Tahirah Sharif

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Tahirah Sharif attends STARZ’s “Fightland” New York Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Tyler Conti

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Tyler Conti attends the “Fightland” Season One Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Anita-Joy Uwajeh

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Anita-Joy Uwajeh attends the “Fightland” Season One Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Richard Pepple

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Richard Pepple attends the “Fightland” Season One Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Sherri Shepherd & 50 Cent

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: (L-R) Sherri Shepherd and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attend STARZ’s “Fightland” New York Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Cleotrapa

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Cleotrapa attends STARZ’s “Fightland” New York Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: (L-R) Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo attend STARZ’s “Fightland” New York Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

50 Cent Performing

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson performs during the “Fightland” Season One Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

50 Cent Performing With A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: (L-R) A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson perform during the “Fightland” Season One Premiere on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

“Fightland” premieres on Friday, July 31. New episodes stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. It will also debut on STARZ at 9:00 PM ET/PT, 8:00 CT.