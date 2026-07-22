> 50 Cent Celebrates ‘Fightland’ Premiere With Celebrity-Filled Red Carpet
50 Cent Celebrates ‘Fightland’ Premiere With Celebrity-Filled Red Carpet
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson rolled out the red carpet for the highly anticipated premiere of “Fightland,” bringing together an impressive lineup of actors, musicians, athletes, and television personalities in New York City. The celebration didn’t stop with the screening, as the executive producer capped off the night with a surprise performance that turned the premiere into an unforgettable event.
Series Premiere of ‘Fightland’ in NYC
STARZ celebrated the series premiere with a red carpet event at Jazz At Lincoln Center in New York City. The premiere event was attended by executive producer 50 Cent and some of the show’s stars, including Howard Charles, Nicholas Pinnock, Deborah Ayorinde, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Charles Babalola, Tyler Conti, Tahirah Sharif, and Richard Pepple.
In addition to the “Fightland” stars being in attendance, other members of the STARZ family were in attendance. This included Erika Woods, Wendell Pierce, and London Brown from “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”; “Power” star La La Anthony; and “Power” franchise favorite Naturi Naughton-Lewis, who stars in the STARZ series “The Nowhere Man.”
Other guests in attendance for last night’s premiere included A$AP Rocky, Sherri Shepherd, New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter, Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Ellis, Tristan Mack Wilds, Sleepy Hallow, Rich the Kid, A Boogie, DJ Envy, Uncle Murda, Tony Yayo, Cleotrapa, Lilly Hartley, Corelle Rouse, Petiri Reed and more.
The night also included a special performance by 50 Cent, as he took the stage of the Rose Theatre. He performed some of his iconic hits along with the “Fightland” theme song. He was joined on stage by A Boogie, Rich The Kid, and Sleepy Hallow.
The party then continued at PH Live, where 50 Cent did another surprise performance with Uncle Murda, Tony Yayo, and Sleepy Hallow.
50 Cent
Howard Charles
50 Cent & Howard Charles
Nicholas Pinnock & Naturi Naughton
Deborah Ayorinde
Tahirah Sharif
Tyler Conti
Anita-Joy Uwajeh
Richard Pepple
Sherri Shepherd & 50 Cent
Cleotrapa
Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo
50 Cent Performing
50 Cent Performing With A Boogie wit da Hoodie
“Fightland” premieres on Friday, July 31. New episodes stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. It will also debut on STARZ at 9:00 PM ET/PT, 8:00 CT.