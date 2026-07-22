‘Modern Family’ Star Slays Cutout Swimsuit In ‘Eye-Popping Selfie’ After 30-Pound Weight Loss

Fans of “Modern Family” may not be aware of the fact that a few stars of the show no longer look the way they did when they appeared on the beloved comedy.

For instance, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett, turned himself into Truman Capote to portray the late writer on stage. That’s not to mention the fact that Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who you’ll remember as Lily, recently underwent a major change that makes her look remarkably different.

Getty Ariel Winter

There’s also Ariel Winter, who earned countless fans on “Modern Family” as Alex Dunphy, and who underwent her own transformation while still on the show, which she told People was due to both her body getting curvier as she became a teen and then an adult, and the fact that a change in medication resulted in weight loss.

Now, the “Sofia the First” star has “put her hot summer bod on full display in [an] eye-popping selfie,” according to TMZ.

Ariel Looked Beautiful and Blissful In an Ivory Swimsuit

“Ariel Winter is showing off her summer 2026 body in a new Instagram gallery as she sneaks in a swimsuit selfie,” The Blast reported. The “Modern Family” actress was “[l]ooking fresh-faced as she … showed off the reported 30 pounds she dropped in 2019…”

In a collection of photos that Winter shared on Instagram, The Blast noted that she could be seen “in a Western-inspired look to kick things off, … wow[ing] in a tight, handkerchief-style top” that had “American Honey” written across the front. “Adding blue jeans while wearing her hair down, Ariel held a toddler, using a pink heart emoji to blur out the child’s face.”

“In a swipe right, fans saw Ariel lounging on her back during a beach day as she looked up at the camera,” The Blast also told the star’s fans. “Lying on a beach towel while slipping her curves into a strapless ivory swimsuit, the TV favorite flashed her cleavage via a peephole neckline, highlighting her hourglass waistline and curvy hips. Throwing out the peace sign while partly covering her eyes, Ariel wore her hair tied back, showing off pink lipstick and a funky red manicure.”

“The remainder of Ariel’s gallery showed her goofing around with a girlfriend as the two stuck their heads in cut-out cards, plus cowboy action and a shot of the actress sitting on a couch,” per The Blast.

Ariel Is Now ‘Comfortable In Her Own Skin’

Getty Ariel Winter

“Winter landed the role when she was just 11 years old and faced endless scrutiny as her body changed naturally as she got older,” according to People. “Through comments online and even to her face, it seemed audiences just didn’t like their studious little Alex Dunphy becoming a woman with curves.”

“That was a major part of my teenage years,” Winter told People in May 2025. “It was just everywhere. It was every headline I read about myself, like, grown people writing articles about me saying how I looked terrible or pregnant or like a fat [expletive]. I mean, I was 14. It totally damaged my self-esteem.”

“I understood what it was like to be hated,” she added. “No matter what I was going through, I was a target. It made it very difficult to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I love this version of me.’”

Now, People notes that “Winter is thoroughly embracing her own second act and thanks to therapy, … and frankly, being older and wiser, she’s finally feeling comfortable in her own skin.”