Tom Cruise in Talks to Return for Sequel to ’90s Racing Film

Grab your keys and put the pedal to the metal! Another Tom Cruise classic is racing back to the big screen with an action-packed sequel. That’s right, “Days of Thunder” (1990), starring Tom Cruise, Michael Rooker, and Nicole Kidman, is returning in Paramount’s “Days of Thunder 2.” The news is big enough to cause major celebration for Tom Cruise fans alone, but if the film reflects any of the nostalgia, adrenaline, and emotional connection of Tom Cruise’s latest hit sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022), “Days of Thunder 2” is setting itself up to be a major triumph for both box office and audience.

Jonathan Levine in Talks to Direct ‘Days of Thunder 2’

Getty Tom Cruise attends the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” Mexico Premiere

In November 2024, it was announced that Tom Cruise was in talks to reprise his role as Cole Trickle in “Days of Thunder.” Since then, there have been few updates on the racing sequel, but earlier this morning, news dropped that Jonathan Levine is in negotiations to direct “Days of Thunder 2.” The director and screenwriter, Jonathan Levine, is best known for successfully directing films from different genres such as “50/50” (2011), “Warm Bodies” (2013), “Long Shot” (2019), and the upcoming sports drama “Mr. Irrelevant: The John Tuggle Story” set to premiere in December 2026.

What We Know About ‘Days of Thunder 2’

Tom Cruise inside the car used in “Days of Thunder” prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500

For fans hoping that some of the film’s original team will still be present for the sequel, don’t worry, “Days of Thunder 2” has got you covered on that front as well. The original film was directed by Tony Scott and produced by Don Simpson, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Gerald R. Molen. Along with Tom Cruise returning to star, Jerry Bruckheimer, a producer on the original film, is set to return as a producer on the sequel. With “old” and original elements adding to the creation of “Days of Thunder 2,” audiences can expect a new and engaging story that still evokes the same feelings as the first film.

Details about the script are currently being kept top secret, but it has been announced that the writer of the film is Will Staples, who also expertly scripted movies like “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (2015) and co-wrote with Michael B. Jordan. We also know that the cast includes stars Robert Duvall, Nicole Kidman, Cary Elwes, and Randy Quaid.

The original film followed the world of NASCAR and the rivalry-turned-friendship of Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker). After they both get injured, and only Cole recovers enough to race the newcomer Russ Wheeler (Cary Elwes), he sets out for the race of a lifetime in none other than Rowdy Burns’ car. “Days of Thunder” (1990) grossed $157.9 million worldwide and $15 million at opening with a production budget of $60 million, making it an incredible commercial success. The film has gained a massive following over the years with the NASCAR community, and that following continues to grow with the buzz over recent racing films such as “Ford v Ferrari” (2019).

So get ready, it’s time for another racing hit!