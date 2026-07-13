A$AP Rocky closes North American tour with 50 Cent, Ice Spice and teases ‘DISC 2’

Rapper and fashion icon A$AP Rocky closed the North American leg of his “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday night, turning Newark’s Prudential Center into a celebration of New York hip-hop with surprise appearances from 50 Cent, Ice Spice and several longtime collaborators.

Fans arrived dressed for the occasion, many wearing “DON’T BE DUMB” T-shirts and matching handkerchiefs inspired by the album’s artwork, while others embraced Rocky’s fashion-forward reputation in designer looks. Before the music even began, the crowd knew it had gathered for more than another tour stop. The Newark show marked the final date of Rocky’s 42-city North American run.

Rather than relying on an opening act, Rocky built anticipation with an unusual pre-show soundtrack of mellow lo-fi music before unveiling an elaborate stage production inspired by the dystopian world of “Don’t Be Dumb.” A full-size helipad dominated one side of the stage, complete with a suspended helicopter overlooking the mosh pit, while performers dressed as a SWAT team remained part of the production throughout the night.

Getty A$AP Rocky performs at the MARQUEE Singapore grand opening celebration

Surprise guests bring New York hip-hop together

The show’s biggest surprises came midway through the set when Ice Spice joined Rocky to perform her breakout hit, “Deli,” earning one of the loudest reactions of the night from the hometown-area crowd.

@complexmusic A$AP ROCKY BRINGS OUT ICE SPICE AT HIS SHOW IN NEWARK 🔥 ♬ original sound – ComplexMusic

Later, Rocky welcomed 50 Cent to the stage for an unexpected reunion alongside G-Unit member Tony Yayo and fellow New York rapper Uncle Murda. The group delivered a run of classics including “What Up Gangsta,” “Many Men,” “P.I.M.P.” and “In Da Club,” transforming the arena into a celebration of New York rap across generations.

@much A$AP Rocky brought out 50 Cent, Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo during his Don’t Be Dumb Tour stop in Newark 🔥 🎥Via: 2Cool2Blog / X #asaprocky #50cent ♬ original sound – MuchMusic

The concert also featured appearances from Detroit rapper Skilla Baby and A$AP Mob member A$AP Twelvyy, who joined Rocky for several tracks and reflected on the group’s early days together in New Jersey. During the emotional moment, Rocky asked the audience to observe a moment of silence for late A$AP Mob co-founder A$AP Yams, whose influence continues to shape the collective more than a decade after his death.

Rocky packed the nearly two-and-a-half-hour performance with fan favorites including “Praise the Lord” and “L$D,” while also showcasing material from his latest album, including “HELICOPTER.” Although he acknowledged the show had run past curfew and joked that the venue was fining him, he continued taking fan requests and extended the performance for the sold-out crowd.

Rocky teases what’s next for the ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ era

One of the night’s most significant moments arrived near the end of the set when Rocky confirmed “DISC 2” is on the way. He also previewed an unreleased music video featuring the same SWAT-inspired imagery woven throughout the stage production, signaling that the “Don’t Be Dumb” era is far from over.

Rocky also gave a shoutout to Rihanna, who watched from backstage with the couple’s three children, before performing “STAY HERE 4 LIFE,” his collaboration with Brent Faiyaz that many fans associate with their relationship.

Getty A$AP Rocky attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival

Before leaving the stage, Rocky encouraged the audience to “spread love,” urging concertgoers to look out for one another and ending the night with his signature reminder: “Don’t be dumb.”

As emergency sirens echoed through the arena, a robotic voice delivered one final message: “Big brother is watching you” before the venue returned to the same peaceful lo-fi soundtrack that welcomed fans at the start of the night, bringing Rocky’s theatrical North American run full circle.

The “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” resumes Aug. 25 in Brussels before continuing through Amsterdam, London, Milan and additional European cities. If Saturday’s finale proved anything, it’s that Rocky isn’t slowing down. With “DISC 2” on the horizon and one of the year’s most ambitious stage productions behind him, the rapper closed the North American leg by celebrating his roots while looking ahead to the next chapter.