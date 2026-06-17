WATCH: Rihanna Pole Dances at Famous Atlanta Club After A$AP Rocky Concert

Rihanna hit the legendary Magic City stage in Atlanta, Georgia for a playful pole dancing performance that was caught on camera by her fans on Thursday, June 11 following her partner A$AP Rocky’s show at State Farm Arena on his “Don’t Be Dumb” world tour.

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The 38-year-old pop icon-turned-beauty mogul showed off her moves in a fitted black dress while fans and dancers cheered her on. Her own song “Skin” from her 2010 album “Loud” played in the background.

Magic City is a world-renowned strip club in located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta just south of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was featured in the 2025 STARZ docuseries “Magic City: An American Fantasy” and has been an established hotspot for celebrity sightings since the late ’80s.

The club was also instrumental in the beginnings of rapper Future’s career, with the hip-hop star gaining notoriety after DJ Esco played his songs.

Aside from Rih’s moment onstage, she and A$AP were seen dancing and kissing in the crowd.

Rihanna Just Did a Fun Fashion Shoot With Her Babies in Tow

Last week, the Barbadian beauty posted a behind-the-scenes clip from her recent editorial shoot with photographer Szilveszter Makó, which was directed by former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful for the cover of his magazine, 72. After departing from Vogue in 2024, Enninful eventually left Conde Nast entirely start his own media brand known as EE72.

“We just did the sickest shoot ever,” Rihanna declared in the shoot footage, where she was seen carrying her children and playfully telling one of them “What you doing? This is mine!” after the tot tugged at her necklace.

The concept heavily featured feathery looks, as well as a magnificent gold sequin kaftan which she called “the best kaftan ever made” and declared, “You know I wanna buy that, right?”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the parents of three children, born in 2022, 2023, and 2025. Their two boys RZA Athelston and Riot Rose were first, before their daughter Rocki Irish completed the clan.

Edward Enninful Recalls 1st Face-to-Face Meeting With Rihanna in 2011

On the EE72 website feature for the shoot, Enninful described in detail the first time he met the superstar. He said after following her career from afar for a few years, he finally ran into her during the Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week. He recalled, “It took me a moment to realise who it was. “Oh, it’s Rihanna!” She gestured me over. I gestured her to come to me. I think we met in the middle somewhere. We said hellos and ‘We should do something together.'”

The editor went on say what struck him most about the “Umbrella” singer was her confident presence, highlighting the unique way she “simply occupied space differently” rather than “chasing attention.”

He said for Rihanna’s first cover of his 72 magazine, he went with a queen motif because he thinks of her as “the queen.” He explained, “So we began researching Black Queens throughout history. Portraits of power, beauty, dignity and authority. That became the foundation for La Reine. From there, we started discussing photographers. What I love about working with Rihanna is how instinctive she is.”