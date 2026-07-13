Jay Z Concert Delayed by 4 Hours After Security Breach Causes ‘Full Lockdown’ of Yankee Stadium

Jay Z finally was finally able to take the stage shortly after midnight after his Sunday, July 12 concert at Yankee Stadium was delayed by 4 hours. The show was scheduled to begin 8 p.m., but thousands of fans were left waiting to get inside after the stadium was forced to go into “a full lockdown,” as ABC’s Eyewitness News put it.

@jiggaclipps The truth finally comes out about the Yankee Stadium chaos. 🤯 Allegedly, a massive crowd of people without tickets bum-rushed the front gates to sneak into JAY-Z’s show for free. Security had to completely lock down the venue to get control, causing that brutal 3+ hour delay. The worst part? A bunch of the gate-crashers actually made it inside, while fans who paid hundreds—even thousands—of dollars are still trapped outside or stuck in a total mess. Venue staff are trying to sort out the paying crowd now, but having paying fans locked out while people who snuck in are in their seats is a ticking time bomb. If you paid for a ticket and got locked out because of this, what are you doing?! 🗣️👇 Drop your thoughts below! #jayz #YankeeStadium #fyp #jayzupdate ♬ original sound – Jigga Clips

The station explains they were told by a police source that “a large group broke through security, prompting a full lockdown of the stadium. For a while, no one was allowed in or out.”

The event marks the third and final July 2026 performance by the hip-hop legend at Yankee Stadium. The show’s were a part of his “JAŸ-Z 30” celebrations as he commemorates the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album “Reasonable Doubt” and the 25th anniversary of his masterpiece “The Blueprint.”

Fans took to social media to document the chaotic scene after security was forced to prevent anyone from entering or exiting the stadium following the security breach.

One concert goer under the TikTok name Level 10 Genn told her followers shortly after 9 PM: “It’s not even 9:30 PM. The gates are locked. They are not letting anybody in. Jay Z’s concert, night 3. We’ve got thousands of concert goers standing right outside of the iconic Yankees Stadium, and they’re being denied entry.”

She went on to share that “the line was stagnant for over two hours,” before panning to the cues nearby which were still full. “I’m standing right outside of gate 6. There are several other gates surrounding the stadium, packed with people who are just hoping to get inside because the gates are locked.”

She shared that not much was immediately clear to fans, saying, “I don’t know whose fault this is,” and adding, “It’s a sad night in the Bronx for Jay Z fans.”

She soon came back with another update to share that she had still not gotten inside, but had been assured the concert did not start without the fans who had yet to gain entry.

Eyewitness News says the gates reopened shortly before 10 PM, with police station at each entrance. They say Jay began performing at 12:15 AM.

A$AP Rocky Arrives to Jay Z’s Night 3 Yankee Stadium Show With His Baby Daughter & Receives Cheers from Fans

A$AP Rocky, the “Problems” hitmaker who has been linked to Rihanna for around six years, pulled up to the show with one of their three children, much to the delight of the crowd.

Rocky’s arrival at the event came a few hours after Rihanna was spotted out and about sporting a ROC A FELLA jersey earlier that day, causing one fan to speculate in a comment, “Oh she’s definitely performing tonight!”