Shania Twain Reveals Her Candid Advice to Jon Bon Jovi

Shania Twain gave Jon Bon Jovi some honest advice as he prepared for vocal cord surgery in June 2022.

Twain Warned Bon Jovi About the Procedure

In a recent interview with People, Twain says she even referred him to the surgeon who did her procedure. The singer underwent the same vocal fold medialization procedure in 2018 and met the musician during a flight to Europe.

“We just bumped into each other in the aisle, and he said, ‘Shania, it’s really cool to meet you. I’ve heard that you have the reputation of being the hardest-working artist in the industry. I have the same reputation. Nice to meet you.’ I think he felt already early on that we had something in common,” Twain said.

She said that he was already experiencing problems at the time, and her battle with Lyme disease and the subsequent laryngeal nerve problems she experienced gave her insight.

“I shared my surgeon’s information with him, my experience with him, and I encouraged him to weigh up all the scenarios. I told him that it worked for me, and that I was honest. I think he really appreciated that and was able to take it all on board,” she added.

Twain Reflected on Her Vocal Recovery

Twain went on to say that her voice has never been the same post-surgery, but she believes that the gravelly and raspy nature of it gives her more “character” on stage.

She also warned the musician that the surgery itself is terrifying because it’s open-throat, and you have to be awake. Twain also shared that there’s no guarantee your voice will recover properly, and you just have to be brave. Although her voice is not the same, the singer said that she embraces it.

“I’m grateful I can sing, I can hold a note, and I can be loud and proud,” she says.

Shania Twain Shared a Studio Teaser

Twain also teased her new album before it dropped on July 24 and expressed being very excited to share her latest music with fans.

“I’m turning 60, and I feel good, and I’ve got to celebrate that. I’m grateful to have made it this far,” Twain said. “So I was celebrating that with all of the ‘Queen of Me’ music. But who makes you who you become, basically. I had never shared that with the fans before.”

She went on to describe how many fans only know her from her first records, and she’s excited to show a new side of herself, as well as the inner peace she’s found recently.

“I feel really settled and at peace with a lot of the challenges and things that I’ve gone through, but who hasn’t, at my age, gone through stuff, right? But at some point in your life, it’s healthy to come to peace and terms with the things that you revisit maybe a little more often than is good for you,” Twain said.

“It was really fun to revisit the past with a really great and positive outlook… I took ownership of being able to say to myself and to share it out loud in the music that it’s made me who I am. I wouldn’t trade it for anything because I’m actually quite happy with where I am and who I am, and I wouldn’t trade that,” the singer added.

She also posted a teaser of herself in the studio on Instagram before its release.