RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Celebrates Son Frankie’s Dream Wedding in Portugal

Dolores Catania has another reason to celebrate.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star proudly watched her son, Frankie Catania, marry his longtime love, Nicole Perricho, during a picturesque destination wedding in Portugal on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The Couple Had a Stunning Ceremony

The celebration marked a major milestone for the couple, who became engaged in early 2025 after dating for three years.

Guests shared glimpses of the ceremony and reception on social media, giving fans a look at the romantic event.

Nicole stunned in a long-sleeved lace ball gown complete with an elegant matching veil as she walked down the aisle.

Later in the evening, she changed into a sleek strapless sheath gown for the reception festivities. Frankie, 27, complemented his bride in a tailored khaki-colored suit.

One of the most talked-about moments from the celebration was the couple’s first dance.

Videos shared online showed the newlyweds smiling as they swayed together, with guests cheering them on during the emotional moment.

Fans Loved the First Glimpse at the Wedding

Fans quickly flooded social media with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the couple.

“I know Dolores is gushing with pride,” one person commented.

Another joked about Frankie’s popularity among Bravo viewers, writing, “Hearts are breaking all over the world. Frankie is officially off the market he’s a very married man. Congratulations Frankie and Nicole all the very best for your future.”

Others praised the bride and the ceremony.

“Oh Delores, such a fan here from Virginia! She is absolutely lovely. I’m so happy for you all. Her gown is just breathtaking! Congratulations darlings xoxo,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful! Congratulations,” another added.

A fifth commenter shared, “Congratulations! My prediction is the best is yet to come for you both.”

The wedding comes more than a year after Frankie proposed to Nicole in February 2025.

The Two Got Engaged in 2025

At the time, he announced the engagement on Instagram, writing, “An absolutely amazing day celebrating such a special engagement. Thank you so much to everyone for the congratulations and warm wishes!”

In the months before the ceremony, Dolores gave fans a few updates about the couple’s wedding plans, revealing that Portugal had always been their dream destination.

“They want a destination wedding in Portugal,” she said during a March 2025 appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “So, we’ll do that and then he’ll have to have something here because my family doesn’t leave Paterson [New Jersey]. … I got them to New York [City for Frankie’s proposal], that was far enough, so it’s gonna be probably two weddings.”

Her comments suggested the family may also celebrate with another reception or gathering back home, allowing relatives who couldn’t make the overseas trip to join in the festivities.

Dolores has shared much of her family life with Bravo viewers since joining “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Along with Frankie, she shares daughter Gabrielle with ex-husband Frank Catania Sr. Despite their divorce, Dolores and Frank have maintained a close friendship while co-parenting their children, something fans have watched unfold over the years.