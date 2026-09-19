Steve Bacic On Why Reuniting with Lori Loughlin for New ‘Garage Sale Mysteries’ Movie Felt Like ‘Back to the Future’

The last time Hallmark Channel viewers saw Lori Loughlin in a “Garage Sale Mysteries” movie was back in 2020.

Understandably, fans’ anticipation is through the roof for the long-awaited 17th film in the franchse, “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage.”

The new film reunites Loughlin with the cast of the earlier films, including Steve Bacic as Jason Shannon, supportive husband of Loughlin’s sleuthing Jennifer Shannon.

A Joyful Reunion

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During a recent appearance on the “Heart in Motion” podcast, Bacic opened up about what it had been like to get back together with Loughlin and the rest of his fellow actors.

“It was hugs. I had to hug everybody,” he said, pointing out that he and the rest of the cast “have a big history” together.

“So we … had everyone back and it was like that [snaps fingers] from the last one … there was barely a breath,” he said of reuniting with the cast. “We just slid back in…”

It Felt Like ‘Back to the Future’

As for what fans can expect, Bacic teases that “Murder Takes the Stage” will be something of a departure from the earlier movies, in a few significant ways.

For one thing, there’s a dynamic shift in Jason’s relationship with Jennifer, now that their kids have flown the coop and they’ve become empty nesters.

“It was kind of like ‘Back to the Future.’ Like, what part is real, what part is like, you know, that timeline continuum, it felt like that,” Bacic explained.

A Mystery for Everyone

Hallmark Liza Huget, Lauren Akemi Bradley, John Murphy, Kevin O’Grady, Sarah Strange, and Lori Loughlin in Hallmark’s “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” (2026)

Another difference he enjoyed in “Murder Takes the Stage” was that the plot was designed so all the characters became involved in solving the mystery, not just Jennifer.

The film finds Jennifer’s true-crime book club hosting a re-enactment of the Lizzie Borden murder case, when the evening takes a deadly turn.

“The cast was actively involved in the book club, in the mystery … that was different from the previous Hallmark ‘Garage Sale Mysteries.’ So there were some very new elements,” he added.

Another element is what he described as the “mystery within the mystery,” which he didn’t want to elaborate on too much so as not to give away spoilers.

“It was as a character in the mystery to get to act in the mystery and catch the killer,” he said. “That was different, and one of the more enjoyable stories that we’ve been able to tell.”

A ‘Sweet Spot of Storytelling’

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At the end of the day, Bacic believes audiences will appreciate the effort that went into reviving “Garage Sale Mysteries” after so many years.

“Hopefully the audience sees how much care we’ve put into it … I think it’s a nice sweet spot of storytelling … we’re like a family and we get to work together,” he said.

Meanwhile, he’s also optimistic that “Murder Takes the Stage” will be a renaissance that sparks further movies in the beloved Hallmark franchise.

“I’m hoping this is actually the start of a big bang for more to come, but this was a really nice story,” he said. “The set, the costumes, everyone being involved … we were very pleased with it.”

“Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” debuts Saturday, September 19 on Hallmark Channel.