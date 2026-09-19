A Romantic Sunday Awaits With 8 Feel-Good Hallmark Movies to Watch Tomorrow — Sept. 20

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 20. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Notes of Autumn’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Notes of Autumn” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Ellie is a fun-loving, classically trained pianist living in the city who gave up on her passion long ago. Her best friend Leo lives in the rustic outskirts of British Columbia. He’s a famous author with writer’s block who can’t seem to finish another installment in his highly popular book series. Realizing they both need a change of scenery, they decide to swap places, only to find themselves completely lost in new surroundings. Ellie gets tangled up in helping Sam, Leo’s neighbor, put together a musical performance for a local fundraiser. Leo strikes up a friendship with Ellie’s good friend Matt and opens himself up to writing something different that really inspires him. Their newfound friendships turn into something far more meaningful, and as both Ellie and Leo take part in the joys of the autumn season, they also discover their hearts belong somewhere very different than they ever thought possible.

Starring Ashley Williams, Luke Macfarlane, Marcus Rosner and Peter Porte.

“Notes of Autumn” originally premiered on September 16, 2023.

‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Sweeter Than Chocolate” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A local chocolatier is rumored to have the secret recipe to finding true love on February 14th, drawing in a TV reporter to investigate.

Starring Eloise Mumford, Dan Jeannotte and Brenda Strong.

“Sweeter Than Chocolate” originally premiered on February 4, 2023.

‘Catch of the Day’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Catch of the Day” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): On the eve of becoming a NY executive chef, Sophie returns home to help her family’s flailing restaurant and runs into Cam, an old crush who makes her question everything.

Starring Emilie Ullerup, Michael Rady and Katie Lee Biegel.

“Catch of the Day” originally premiered on August 30, 2025.

‘Lost in Paradise’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Lost in Paradise” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When the founder of a high-end fashion company gets marooned on an “deserted” island with a chef, romance blossoms as they work together to survive.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Ian Harding.

“Lost in Paradise” originally premiered on January 3, 2026.

‘An Unexpected Valentine’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “An Unexpected Valentine” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A chance encounter on Valentine’s Day brings Hannah and Finn together as they race through New York City to return a lost engagement ring and save one couple’s special day.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Robert Buckley.

“An Unexpected Valentine” originally premiered on February 1, 2025.

‘Winter in Vail’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Winter in Vail” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Chelsea inherits a house in Vail. She meets Owen and gets a much needed break. Together, they put on Strudelfest to highlight the charm of Old Vail.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes.

“Winter in Vail” originally premiered on January 4, 2020.

‘Aussie at Heart’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Aussie at Heart” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Samara, a former lawyer now event planner, reunites with Nate, her ex‑coworker and rival, to plan a couple’s anniversary in Queensland and begin to confront their past and fall for each other.

Starring Rhiannon Fish and Daniel Lissing.

“Aussie at Heart” originally premiered on August 15, 2020.

‘A Melbourne Match’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Melbourne Match” below:

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Georgie, a travel writer, travels to Melbourne for an assignment where she meets Zach, an Australian ex-footballer who agrees to be her tour guide and shows her that there’s more to life than work.

Starring Mallory Jansen and Ryan Corr.

“A Melbourne Match” originally premiered on January 10, 2026.