Mariah Carey’s Ex-Husband Makes Rare Comments About Their Relationship 10 Years After Divorce

Nearly a decade after their marriage ended, reality tv personality Nick Cannon says Mariah Carey remains one of the most important people in his life, and their relationship is much closer than some reports suggest. Nick, 45, addressed where things stand between him and Mariah, 57, in an interview with Us Weekly published on Wednesday, September 23.

The former couple, who share 15-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, finalized their divorce in 2016.

Nick Cannon Addresses Mariah Carey Reconciliation Talk

According to Nick, communication between the exes remains a regular part of their lives.

“We talk almost every day or every other day, specifically just about the kids,” he said. “We were laughing about [reports we’re not close]. I was like, ‘Who is telling people that?’”

“Wild ‘N Out” host also acknowledged a very different rumor that has followed the former couple: speculation that they could get back together.

Getty Singer-actress Mariah Carey and TV personality Nick Cannon

“On the flip side, I’ve heard we’re getting back together,” he told the outlet. “I’ll deliver the truth with the doc. I’m always open [to that].”

The “Wild ‘N Out” star was referring to his upcoming Netflix docuseries, which is expected to arrive this winter.

Nick stressed that his breakup with Mariah was never an ugly one, saying their split “wasn’t messy” and that they “were able to move on and be the best parents we can.”

Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey His ‘Greatest Friend’

Getty Nick Cannon (L) and wife recording artist Mariah Carey

Years after their marriage, Nick still credits the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer with having a major influence on his life.

“I always say Mariah Carey was my greatest friend and my greatest teacher,” he said. “What I learned most from her is how to hold on to what’s true and create your own spaces, without letting outside energy infiltrate.”

Nick also praised the way Mariah protects the most personal parts of her life.

“I think that’s what keeps her going, her faith and her ability to block out negative energy,” he said.

Nick Cannon Reflects on Their Marriage

Getty Nick Cannon Mariah Carey Host TeenNick Halo Awards Screening – Inside

Nick and Mariah married in 2008 before separating in 2014. They finalized their divorce two years later, according to People.

While Nick has since spoken publicly about practicing consensual nonmonogamy, he said his marriage to Mariah was different.

“I was married for seven-plus years, and my wife was the only person I was monogamous with because I didn’t want to [Expletive] it up,” he said. “I was like, ‘This is Mariah Carey. I’m not messing this up!’”

What Has Mariah Carey Said About Their Divorce?

Mariah has also reflected on why the marriage ended.

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she wrote that she believed she and Nick “could have worked it out,” but said “egos and emotions got inflamed” as their split became more complicated, as quoted by US Weekly.

She added that, despite the divorce, their priority remained their children, writing, “We will always be family, and we make it work.”





