Supermodel Claudia Schiffer, 56, Proves She’s a ‘Timeless Beauty’ In Pinup-Like Bikini Photos from ‘Paradise’

There was a reason why Claudia Schiffer, who is now 56, was one of the world’s top supermodels back in the 1990s, and these days, she’s just as gorgeous as ever. She made that quite clear while sharing photos from her recent vacation, which prove that this lovely lady is enjoying life and looking absolutely fabulous while doing so.

Claudia Schiffer Created a Buzz with Her Bikini Pics

Schiffer hopped onto Instagram on Friday, September 18, to share a collection of photos that were taken in August during her time in Greece, according to the caption of her post. In the images, you can see shimmering water, stunning sunshine and gorgeous landscapes, as well as the famous figure seemingly having a delightful time as she indulges in rest, relaxation and a dip in the sea.

That’s not to mention the fact that Schiffer looks like a vintage pinup goddess thanks to her long hair that’s pulled up into a high updo, sleek sunglasses and a retro-yet-chic bikini. In the first photo, the model showed that she still knows how to stand oh-so ideally when having her picture taken while turning her head to one side, holding her ponytail, resting her hand on the boat rail and bending one leg to complete the statuesque pose.

Schiffer’s post prompted plenty of admiring comments from her followers, with one person writing, “Bella! Schiffer paradise 🛥️👸🏼”

“Claudia is such a timeless beauty 🍃❤️✨,” another person added.

A third fan left a message, saying that Schiffer is “[h]otter than the sun 🔥”

Claudia Schiffer Shared More Bikini Pics on Her 56th Birthday

Schiffer also shared photos of herself wearing a bikini in an Instagram post that she popped up on August 25 to mark her 56th birthday. In the caption, she wrote, “Grateful for another year around the sun🎈🌞💫”

When it comes to celebrating each year that she’s lucky enough to live, the supermodel spoke to Country & Town House back in 2020, when she had just entered her 50s, and was asked, “What does age mean to you?”

“I think age should be celebrated and revered,” she said in response. “There’s a reason we have cakes and parties on our birthdays, and I feel the same way about getting older each year. I am so happy to be turning 50 and have never felt more confident or happy in my life. I don’t try to look or feel younger, I embrace now.”

Part of embracing now for Schiffer includes continuing to work. When asked about the possibility of retiring, she explained, “I’m very lucky to love, and to be able to pick and choose, my projects. I’m enjoying the different avenues my career has taken… I look forward to more new experiences and projects. I love what I do and hope to continue for a long time.”

Beyond that, Schiffer was asked about what advice she might give to her 15-year-old self if she had the chance, and she offered a few wise tips, saying, “Enjoy every year as with experience comes confidence. Learn from your mistakes and constantly grow. Don’t compare yourself to anyone else, no one is perfect, everyone is different, learn to love your imperfections as they make you who you are. Just concentrate on being happy and healthy and the rest will follow.”