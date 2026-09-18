Lili Reinhart Celebrates Her 30th Birthday by Recreating Jennifer Garner’s Iconic 13 Going on 30 Look

Lili Reinhart is officially 30, flirty, and thriving. To ring in her milestone birthday and celebrate her upcoming romantic comedy, “The Love Hypothesis,” the actress stepped out in New York City. She paid the ultimate homage to Jennifer Garner’s iconic 2004 film, “13 Going on 30.”



Turning heads in a flawless side-by-side fashion parallel, Reinhart didn’t just replicate the look. Instead, she tracked down the exact archival Nanette Lepore coat worn by Garner in the classic movie. This sent internet style sleuths into a frenzy and successfully bridged the gap between two generations of rom-com royalty.

A Birthday Milestone Worth Celebrating

There is perhaps no pop-culture mantra more enduring for women entering a new decade than the classic movie line: “30, flirty, and thriving.” As Reinhart officially crossed the threshold into her 30s, she decided to lean entirely into the poetic timing of the milestone.

Sharing a photo of her outfit on her Instagram Story with the caption “13 Going on 30” gave fans explicit confirmation of the iconic rom-com inspiration.

By embodying the exact spirit of Jenna Rink—the character famously portrayed by Jennifer Garner—Reinhart gave fans a perfect mixture of youthful nostalgia and mature confidence. The film celebrated these qualities over twenty years ago.

Recreating Jennifer Garner’s Iconic Wardrobe

What elevated this fashion moment from a simple costume to a historic style victory was Reinhart’s commitment to authenticity. Instead of relying on a modern replication, her styling team managed a staggering archival feat. They tracked down the exact vintage Nanette Lepore coat worn by Jennifer Garner in the 2004 movie. The colorful, patterned piece—synonymous with the film’s whimsical aesthetic—sent internet style sleuths and fashion historians into an immediate frenzy.



Pairing the rare archival coat with perfectly coordinated accessories and a soft, early-2000s blowout, Reinhart proved that the “method dressing” trend is still dominating the industry. The look highlighted a deep respect for costume design history. Moreover, it turned a simple daytime press appearance into a masterclass in vintage curation.

A New Era of Rom-Com Royalty

Beyond the birthday celebrations, the fashion statement served as a deliberate centerpiece in a carefully curated press tour wardrobe strategy for her new movie, “The Love Hypothesis.” Rather than treating red carpets and talk show appearances as standard promotional stops, Reinhart and her styling team have used the entire media run to pay homage to the genre’s history.



By continuously aligning her wardrobe choices with the aesthetics of iconic romantic comedy leading ladies who came before her, the actress is effectively cementing her status as modern rom-com royalty. In addition, this brilliant method-dressing approach bridges the gap between generations of cinema romance. It ensures that every outfit serves as both a viral pop-culture moment and a strategic celebration of her new film.