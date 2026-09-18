Hunter King’s Sheer Dress Is Both Edgy & Elegant

Although you may be familiar with Hunter King thanks to her various Hallmark movies — from “Hidden Gems” (2022) to “A Make or Break Holiday” (2025) — as well as her time on “The Young and the Restless,” she’s just taken on a very different kind of role.

Her new movie, “Don’t Move,” is a horror story, and while that might make you shudder, you might also be impressed when you check out the fashionable sheer dress she wore to a recent event for the film.

Hunter Slayed a Chic Dress at the ‘Creepy Crawly Film’ Premiere

King took to Instagram on Thursday, September 10, to share a collection of photos that showed both herself and others who worked on the project. While everyone was looking quite snazzy, King definitely stood out thanks to her fabulous gown.

A sleeveless and strapless design that left King’s upper section bare, the top area of the item was a corset-like piece featuring a lovely black lace material that met up with ruffles that were draped and layered around her hips. The same floral lace fabric was used for the long skirt section, which flowed down to the floor and stretched out behind the actress as she posed.

King wore her wavy blonde hair down around her shoulders for the event and opted for long, dangling earrings, a few rings and a single, thin bracelet. As for her makeup, it was simple, classic and absolutely made her glow.

“Don’t Move premiere last night 🕷️🕸️,” the star wrote in the caption of her post. She then added, “Had the best time celebrating this creepy crawly film coming to life!”

The horror movie, which is now out, not only features a performance by King, but also boasts another Hallmark star and fellow alum of “The Young and the Restless.”

See Hunter King & Lyndsy Fonseca in ‘Don’t Move’… If You Dare!

“Don’t let this face fool you, I cannot WAIT for you guys to see @dontmovethemovie,” King wrote in the caption of another Instagram post that she shared just a couple of days later. Again, she included various photos as well as a couple of videos, this time of images and recordings taken behind the scenes of the new film.

The actress continued her message by telling her followers, “It’s officially in theaters, so grab a date, get some popcorn, and go see our lil spider movie this weekend 🕷️🤍”

If you do check out the new movie, you’ll not only see King, but you’ll also get to watch Lyndsy Fonseca onscreen in the film that was “directed by beloved Hallmark filmmaker Maclain Nelson,” Just Jared notes.

If you weren’t aware, this isn’t the first time that Nelson has worked with both actresses — he “previously directed Hunter in her first-ever Hallmark movie, 2022’s ‘Hidden Gems,’ and he worked with Lyndsy in 2024 on the Hallmark movie ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops.'”

As for “Don’t Move,” the story focuses on a “church group’s annual retreat,” which “turns deadly when they wander into the wrong part of the Ozark wilderness, and something starts picking them off one by one,” according to the synopsis, via Just Jared. It turns out that they’re being “pursued by a terrifying prehistoric arachnid that hunts by vibration,” which means that if they want to stay alive, then there’s only one option: Don’t move!