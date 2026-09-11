Hallmark Stars Celebrate ‘Dream Come True’ Experience at Hollywood Premiere

Two fan-favorite Hallmark stars looked stunning as they walked the red carpet in Hollywood for their latest movie. Hunter King and Lyndsy Fonseca are starring in the horror film “Don’t Move,” and they joined the cast and crew for the premiere at Hollywood’s iconic Chinese Theater.

King, who has starred in Hallmark’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” and Fonseca, who leads the upcoming “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story,” play Emma Rizzo and Megan Forrester in the thriller. The movie also stars Tom Cavanagh, Rob Riggle, T-Pain, and a host of others.

Both Fonseca and King previously starred on “The Young and the Restless.”

Hunter King & Lyndsy Fonseca Dazzled at the ‘Don’t Move’ Premiere

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In an interview shared by the Hollywood Chinese Theater on YouTube, both King and Fonseca swooned over their magical premiere evening.

Fonseca said, “I’ll be honest with you, it’s a gosh darn dream come true. I grew up acting since, like, 12 years old, and this is an iconic place that means so much to me.”

King gushed, “Being here is so iconic. I never knew if I would get the chance to have a premiere here. I’m just beyond thrilled.”

Director Maclain Nelson got emotional over the premiere event, too. “I literally started crying this morning when I saw them setting this up, because this is a childhood dream of mine.”

He continued, “I’ve looked at these handprints and [foot] prints my whole life, and to get to do a movie that premieres here, it literally just filled me with so much emotion, and I could not be happier.”

Hallmark Fans & Colleagues Gushed Over King & Fonseca

After her big evening out, King shared a handful of photos on her Instagram page. In the caption, she noted, “Had the best time celebrating this creepy crawly film coming to life!”

Fellow Hallmark star Kristin Booth gushed, “You’re so beautiful!! LOVE your dress!”

Ashley Williams added, “Excuse me. WHAT. You so prettttyyy omg.”

Jaymes Vaughan, who is married to Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett, was left nearly speechless by King’s glamorous premiere look. He simply commented, “HUNTER!!!”

Ultimately, however, Vaughan couldn’t stop at just that. He soon added two additional comments, “HUNTERRRRRRR!!” and “HUNTERRRRRRRRRRRR!!” He added a string of fire emojis to his second follow-up comment. King replied, “obsessed [with you].” It seems the feeling was quite mutual.

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In a YouTube video shared by Maximo TV, King and Fonseca can be seen holding hands as they pose with their fellow “Don’t Move” co-stars, clearly soaking in every magical moment.

The synopsis for “Don’t Move” teases that it “Follows a prehistoric arachnid that terrifies a stranded group of campers who hike into the wrong woods.” It is based on the novel of the same name written by “Practical Jokers” personality James “Murr” Murray.

“Don’t Move” is now in theaters as of Friday, September 11. Fans who check out the campy horror film will certainly get to see King and Fonseca in roles that are quite different from their usual Hallmark or soap opera fare, and it seems the two ladies have had a fabulous experience working on the project, as well.