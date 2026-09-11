Steven McBee Jr Shares Surprising Update on the Family’s Finances Ahead of Dad’s Prison Release

Steven McBee Jr. says his family is still dealing with financial challenges, but the “McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” star believes they are getting closer to putting their toughest problems behind them.

The Bravo star gave an update on the McBee family’s finances and businesses during an Aug. 24 appearance on the “Roxanne and Shantel” podcast. His comments came ahead of Steve McBee Sr.’s scheduled Sept. 11 release from prison.

Season 3 of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” followed the family as they attempted to navigate financial pressure while running McBee Farm & Cattle Co. and their other businesses without Steve Sr.

Steven acknowledged that the financial difficulties have not disappeared since filming ended.

“I mean, financially, it’s no secret, and it has been no secret, that we are in a tough spot,” Steven said.

However, he also offered a hopeful assessment of where things are headed.

“It feels like we’ve been doing this for three seasons in a row, but the truth is, we’ve been in a tough spot the last few years, and there is light on the other side of it,” he continued. “We are wrapping up some of the last few really tough conversations and tough problems that we needed to solve.”

Steven McBee Jr. Says Family Could Turn a Corner Within Months

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Steven believes the coming months could mark an important transition for the family as they finish dealing with lingering financial issues.

“And the next six months to eight months, it feels like we’re finally getting everything like wrapped up, buttoned up, and we can start moving forward with our life and looking to the future, not solving problems from the past,” he said.

Another major change will be Steve Sr.’s return to the family after reporting to prison in December 2025.

Steven said he believes his father has used the time away to reflect and hopes that will have a positive impact on the family once he returns.

“We cannot wait to have him back here,” Steven said. “I think prison and that time to do nothing or just read and reflect is going to be the best thing that ever happened to him.”

Steven said he has already noticed differences in the way his father talks about his life and future.

“I hope that the way he talks now, the way he acts now, and the things he says, I hope they stick whenever he gets out of prison,” he said. “And if so, I think there’s a lot of good things to come.”

“He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with in a good way,” Steven added. “So again, I’m hoping for the best, and I hope it sticks. But as of what he’s saying right now, I think it’s going to be a really, really good thing for our family.”

McBee Family Makes Decision on Car Wash Business

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One business that remains under McBee family ownership is McBee Coffee N’ Carwash.

Season 3, episode 10 of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” showed the family discussing plans to sell the car wash chain. According to Steven, that sale has not happened.

“They have not sold,” he said. “We still own those and operate those.”

Steven’s youngest brother, Brayden McBee, continues working at the car washes, and Steven credited him for the amount of time he puts into the business.

“I’ll give this to Brayden; he works more hours than any of us four boys,” Steven said. “That kid is working his butt off day in and day out. And so he likes working at the car washes.”

Even if the family eventually decides to sell, Steven said Brayden has already considered what he would do next.

“He’s learned a lot, but I think that he would work anywhere just as hard,” Steven said. “In fact, he’s even talked about, you know, what if we did end up selling the car washes, what would be his plan? And it would actually be him working on our McBee Custom Home side or actually coming up here to the farm.”