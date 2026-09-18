Should This Beloved Soap Icon Come to ‘General Hospital’? Fans Reminisce and Pitch a Reunion

Daytime television has said goodbye to several beloved soap operas over the years, but one cancellation continues to leave fans heartbroken.

The iconic series entertained audiences across both radio and television, becoming a daily tradition passed down through generations before its historic run came to an end. Now, the anniversary of its final episode has longtime viewers remembering the characters, stories, and moments they still miss.

Read on to discover which beloved soap has fans calling its cancellation one of the biggest mistakes in daytime television history.

Remembering ‘Guiding Light’s’ Final Episode

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson delivered another good old blast from the past to longtime soap fans, writing, “On This Day In Soap Opera History 2009: GUIDING LIGHT aired for the final time, capping a combined 72-year run on radio and television, and following two previous cancellations (both times while on the aural ether).”

“Guiding Light” aired its final episode on Sept. 18, 2009, bringing its historic run on radio and television to an end. The anniversary instantly hit longtime daytime fans with a wave of nostalgia.

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“A sad day, I loved GL,” one fan wrote.

“I loved Guiding Light. I was sad when it ended,” another shared.

“So sad. I cried,” someone else recalled. “At one time, NO ONE could touch Guiding Light. Great memories.”

“Best soap ever,” another fan declared.

One viewer called the cancellation “one of the saddest days in daytime soap opera history,” adding, “GL was the best! Try 72 years! Top 5 in 1969. CBS and P&G made a horrible mistake. Miss the Lighthouse!”

Fans Share Emotional Memories of the Beloved Soap

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For many soap fans, “Guiding Light” was more than a television show. It was a tradition passed down through generations and a constant presence throughout decades of their lives.

“I will never forget this final scene,” one fan wrote. “Part of my life rode away in Josh’s truck that day. My mother listened to GL on the radio during the 50’s. Those characters became a permanent part of my life as I played as a small child throughout the house and imagined their lives in my mind.”

Another viewer reflected on how the soap accompanied her through several stages of life.

“The best times of my life were enhanced by the daily saga of GL,” she shared. “I don’t remember much about TV in those days; I was consumed by the whirlwind of adolescent, teen, then college years. I can tell you WT and GL were a fun escape, a distraction. I was absolutely heartbroken at their cancellation. It was a joy to be a part of the Marland years throughout that period. I’m a granny now; the other shows just don’t hold a candle.”

Other daytime fans even moved between Port Charles and Springfield over the years.

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“I quit GH in the 90s and started watching Guiding Light,” one fan recalled. “Harley was always my favorite character on there. Came back to GH after GL went off.”

Another viewer called ending the show “singlehandedly the biggest mistake CBS ever made concerning a daytime drama.”

“Guiding Light was most likely the best daytime drama ever,” the fan continued. “The acting, writing & directing were all top-notch. If there was ever one daytime show that could come back, it should be Guiding Light.”

Could Former ‘Guiding Light’ Stars Reunite in Port Charles?

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Although “Guiding Light” has been off the air for years, several of its former stars have gone on to appear on other daytime dramas, including “General Hospital.”

Rick Hearst, who currently portrays Ric Lansing in Port Charles, was once known to “Guiding Light” fans as Alan-Michael Spaulding.

Laura Wright, who took over the role of Carly Spencer in 2005, previously portrayed Cassie Layne Winslow on “Guiding Light” from 1997 to 2005.

With both actors now appearing on “GH,” one fan suggested bringing another Springfield favorite to Port Charles for a reunion.

“Since Rick Hearst & Laura Wright are on GL, it would be fabulous if Kim Zimmer & maybe a couple of other characters came to GH,” the viewer wrote. “That would be a great reunion.”

Kim Zimmer portrayed Reva Shayne on “Guiding Light” for nearly three decades.

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“Guiding Light” may have aired its final episode more than a decade ago, but its characters, stories, and performers clearly remain close to viewers’ hearts. For longtime fans, a reunion in Port Charles could offer another opportunity to see a little piece of Springfield again.