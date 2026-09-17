‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Premieres Tonight — And Here’s How to Watch

There are some epic romances on TV, and one of those is “Outlander.” In 2025, the prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” arrived, bringing fans the story of Claire and Jamie’s parents. Now, it’s time to head back to 1715 (and maybe another time) as we see how the love stories continue.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 premieres on STARZ tonight. Here are all the details you need to make sure you watch it live, so you don’t need to avoid the spoilers on social media.

What Time Will ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Premiere

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The episode will premiere on Friday, Sept. 18, but with STARZ, you can watch in the middle of the night. The episodes drop at midnight ET, and that’s exciting news for those on the West Coast. The new episode will arrive at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 17, and it’s going to be more than worth waiting for.

If you do need to watch it on the cable channel, you will need to wait until 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The episode will air, and then there will be a rerun straight afterward. In fact, there are reruns of this individual episode throughout the night to capture everyone in all time zones.

Will the ‘Outlander’ Prequel Come to Netflix?

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There is no word on whether this prequel series will head to Netflix or not. While the original series does — two years after the finale of each season — the first season hasn’t arrived yet. That could be because it hasn’t been two years since the Season 1 finale, but this is also a completely different entity from its parent show.

A licensing deal will need to be reached between STARZ and Netflix for the period drama. It’s not unheard of for a non-exclusive license to happen, so it’s worth keeping hopes up.

What to Expect on the ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 Premiere

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The premiere picks up directly after the events of the first season. Henry and Julia were stranded at Craigh na Dun, with Henry placing Julia’s hand on the stone to get her and their son, William, safely through the stones. Would the entire family travel through time? We all know that they can’t make it back to the 1920s to be with Claire, as Claire believes her parents died when she was five. So, that means something has to happen as they go through the stones, right?

In the trailer, we see that Henry is in a psychiatric institution, and things aren’t looking good with whatever torturous “treatment” is prescribed for him. Where are Julia and William, though?

As for Brian and Ellen, they want to be able to start their lives together away from their families, but that isn’t possible. The fiery crosses have been lit, and Brian knows that he has to go to fight, or he can never remain in Scotland.

What does that mean for Ellen? She needs to face her brothers’ wrath. There’s also the topic of Malcolm Grant’s murder, and that’s sure to play a part throughout the episode.

Get ready for “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 to premiere tonight.