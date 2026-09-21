Where and When to Watch ‘Line of Fire’ — Peter Krause’s Return to TV Since ‘9-1-1’

Since Bobby Nash’s death on “9-1-1” Season 8, it’s been difficult to watch broadcast TV. It misses Peter Krause, but that is about to change with the new NBC procedural, “Line of Fire.”

The new series follows the Hollingsworth family, who have jobs in various law enforcement organizations. While some are part of the Secret Service, others have joined the FBI and the Department of Justice to step out of the shadows a little. They all have their differences, but when it matters, they will stand up for each other.

Where and When to Watch ‘Line of Fire’

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The new series will air on NBC live on Monday nights. The series takes over the “Brilliant Minds” time slot, airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT after “The Voice.” Tune in tonight, Monday, Sept. 21, for the pilot episode, which introduces the new characters and the mystery for the season.

If you can’t watch it live, worry not. NBC shows stream on Peacock the following day, and that’s exactly where you’ll find this one. The first episode will drop on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at around 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT, and then there will be new episodes every Tuesday.

What to Expect on ‘Line of Fire’

NBC LINE OF FIRE — “A Bigger Picture” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)

“Line of Fire” comes across as a family drama wrapped up in procedural packaging. However, it’s much more than that. There is a mystery that runs through from the start, and you’ll get a sense of that from the end of the very first episode.

Kat Cunningham, Tommy O’Brien, and Taylor Bloom have shared their teasers of what to expect from their characters, Claire, Micah, and Russell, as well as what it was like working with Krause and Hope Davis, who play their on-screen parents.

Is ‘Line of Fire’ Based on True Events?

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While not fully true, the series is loosely based on Jenna Bush Hager’s real experience with the Secret Service. The daughter of former President George W. Bush, she is an executive producer on the series and it is heavily dramatized for the sake of the show.

As well as Krause and Davis playing Mike and Jane Hollingsworth, and Cunning, O’Brien, and Bloom playing the adult children, there is one other main character: “Chicago Fire’s” Charlie Barnett as Jack. He isn’t a member of the family, and you’ll need to watch to see how he interacts with everyone. There are also major guest stars already confirmed, including “Law & Order’s” Sam Waterston in his first role since leaving the iconic NBC show, playing President Thomas Barnes.

The Hollingsworth family believes that one case is just a normal, everyday event, but it turns into a much deadlier conspiracy. Now, the life of someone in the family is on the line, and they need to look out for each other while getting to the bottom of the situation.

Mixed with all of this is personal drama, as we see how the family interact together while off duty, romantic relationships for the adult children, and life after harrowing events before “Line of Duty” even begins.

“Line of Duty” airs on Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.