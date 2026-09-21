HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch September 21-27, 2026

HGTV is mixing things up a little bit this week. How? By adding a brand-new series, “House Shock,” to a schedule already packed with familiar favorites and fresh episodes.

Yep, this is another week where the HGTV schedule gives viewers a lot of options without changing things up too dramatically. Honestly, if house hunting is your comfort-watch category, there’s definitely no shortage of it here.

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What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

The week starts with reruns of “My Lottery Dream Home” and more favorite shows on Monday before Tuesday brings the premiere of “House Shock.” The new series joins another new episode of “A Very Haunted Renovation,” followed by “House Hunters International.”

Wednesday brings new episodes of “Totally ’90s House” and “Botched Homes,” while Thursday is packed with international house-hunting episodes. Friday has another new installment of “Scariest House in America,” along with fresh episodes of “Roast My Rental” and “House Hunters.”

The weekend is a little more straightforward, with “House Hunters” and “Totally ’90s House” reruns taking up much of Saturday and Sunday, although a few new episodes do still air.

Let’s be real, whether it’s filling a few hours of primetime or showing up late at night, the “House Hunters” franchise is still doing plenty of work on the weekly schedule.

Note: All times are Eastern unless otherwise stated.

Monday, September 21, 2026

Monday offers a pretty relaxed start to the week, with a few familiar HGTV favorites airing reruns to fill up the evening. The schedule moves from dream-home searches into some house hunting before wrapping up with rental makeovers.

6:00pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

10:00pm & 10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “Roast My Rental”

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Tuesday is one of the busiest nights of the week, with a new series making its debut alongside a few other new episodes. There’s a good mix of familiar shows and something fresh to check out throughout the night.

6:00pm: “House Hunters”

6:30pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation”

8:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation” (New) Season 1, Episode 2: “Ghosts in the Gathering Rooms”

9:00pm: “House Shock” (New, Series Premiere) Season 1, Episode 1: “A Reno She Never Saw Coming”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 3: “Medieval Ruins and Renos in Bram, France”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Wednesday keeps the newer programming going with fresh episodes of two current series: one bringing all of the ‘90s TV nostalgia and the other focusing on fixing ruined makeovers. There’s also plenty of “House Hunters” reruns surrounding the new installments, making this another full night of HGTV viewing.

6:00pm: “House Shock”

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters”

9:00pm: “Totally ’90s House” (New) Season 1, Episode 5: “Foyers of a Forgone Era: The ’90s”

10:00pm: “Botched Homes” (New) Season 1, Episode 4: “The Ghosts of Exxx-Wives’ Past”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, September 24, 2026

It seems like Thursday is all about international house hunting, with multiple new episodes arriving throughout the evening. A rerun of a familiar renovation hit gets things started before the schedule heads around the world.

6:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

7:00pm: “House Hunters International”

7:30pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 178, Episode 13: “A Costa Rican Mission of Self Discovery”

8:00pm & 8:30pm: “House Hunters International”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 4: “An Artist’s Retreat in Cambodia and Australia” Season 210, Episode 8: “Portlanders Purchase in Puerto Morelos”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, September 25, 2026

Friday brings another strong lineup of new episodes, starting with a few hours of familiar programming before moving into fresh episodes of fan-favorite series. And, of course, the night finishes with another “House Hunters” rerun after a new episode airs.

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

8:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

9:00pm: “Scariest House in America” (New) Season 3, Episode 2: “Horror in the Ominous Ozarks”

10:00pm: “Roast My Rental” (New) Season 1, Episode 10: “Luxury Letdown”

10:30pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 279, Episode 8: “Trauma Healing in the Mountains”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Yep, Saturday is mostly dedicated to one of HGTV’s biggest staples, with hours of house hunting taking over the evening. A new episode airs before more familiar programming and a “House Shock” rerun close out the night.

6:30pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 279, Episode 9: “The Hollywood Steamroller”

10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm: “House Shock”

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Sunday starts with several hours of “Totally ’90s House” reruns before shifting back to “House Hunters.” Honestly, t’s a pretty simple way to close out the week, especially for viewers who want to catch up on some of the newer episodes.

6:00pm – 9:00pm: “Totally ’90s House”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 279, Episode 10: “Nomads No More”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”