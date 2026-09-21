Joanna Gaines Takes Fans Inside Her Gorgeous Colorado Adventure With Chip

Chip and Joanna Gaines hit the trails in Colorado to take in the beautiful mountain scenery, sharing highlights of the trip online. The HGTV “Fixer Upper” stars gave fans an inside look at the incredible views they captured during their getaway.

Chip & Joanna Gaines Share Photos From Colorado Trip: Hiking Views, Starry Nights

On September 20, Joanna took to Instagram to share a peek at the couple’s recent getaway in Colorado.

“Had a fun couple of days in the mountains w/ this cutie 🩵,” she wrote in the caption.

In the photos, Joanna sported a black tank top and a hat that read “Later” with a gator underneath it and Chip opted for a Waffle House shirt and a backwards cap. They both carried a walking stick to make the hike a little easier.

The couple showed some scenes from the trail and the beautiful view of the mountains when they reached the top.

They also showed off some other sights from the area, including the night sky popping with bright stars and a scene of cows grazing in a field with fluffy clouds above.

Fans flooded the comments, sharing how much they love getting a look at the couple’s time in the mountains.

“Somebody is loving Colorado ❤️, and we love it too!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared, “Colorado hikes look good on you two!”

Others wrote, “Beautiful views!!!” and “Taking advantage of that Colorado home. You guys deserve it, God bless you and yours.”

One concerned fan wrote, “Jo, that was too close to the edge. You could slip on rocks. Don’t take such chances.”

Another fan shared their appreciation that the Gaines don’t reveal their exact locations.

“As someone who lives in the Colorado Rockies, I greatly appreciate how y’all don’t tag or broadcast all the places you frequent/visit/ski,” they noted. “This not only gives you the privacy you deserve but it also ensures tourists don’t flock to and overrun those places simply to be near your awesomeness.”

Chip & Joanna Share Look at Family’s Summer Vacation in Colorado

On August 2, Joanna took to Instagram to share a look at some highlights of their family summer vacation at their Colorado mountain house.

“A few days in the mountains with the whole fam, makes this mama’s heart so happy,” Joanna wrote in the caption.

She added, “Fishing, chopping down dead trees, making forts for the 🐿️ , crunchy french toast, rodeo, bikes, and family hikes. ❤️”

Fans lit up the comments, noting how they enjoyed seeing Chip, Joanna, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew enjoying their vacation home.

“Colorado is fantastic for this hot time of the year! Love it here … enjoy!” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “A few days in the mountains does everyone good!! 🙌❤️ Love this for your family!! 🏔️🥰.”

Other fans noted, “Time to enjoy those moments being together” and “Beautiful! Thanks for sharing your special family moments.”

“Thanks for sharing your wholesome family traditions and journeys! Looks like so much fun!” one fan commented.