An Excited Fan Hilariously Interrupts ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Filming (VIDEO)

David Bromstad and the rest of his HGTV crew are hard at work filming new episodes of “My Lottery Dream Home” for viewers. One fan was so excited to see David Bromstad in the wild that he couldn’t help but say hello.

Producers weren’t necessarily thrilled with the massive interruption on set, but David couldn’t be happier to interact with his supporters.

Check out the new clip from the “My Lottery Dream Home” shoot that has viewers fawning over David’s sweet interaction with a fan.

A Fan Spotted David Bromstad During a ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Shoot

HGTV star David Bromstad is popular for a reason. During a recent film shoot for “My Lottery Dream Home,” a fan noticed the designer and couldn’t wait to say hello.

“Love his enthusiasm! #MyLotteryDreamHome” the official HGTV Instagram account captioned footage of the incident.

As cameras roll, a fan excitedly walks up to David Bromstad and showers him with compliments. David jokes that the fan has excellent taste before the producer arrives to shoo the fan away.

“Let him have his moment!” David claps back at the producer.

Overall, viewers loved the sweet exchange. The HGTV star was incredibly generous with the fan, despite the shoot being interrupted.

“I loved this moment! David is such a kind, genuine person!❤️” one viewer wrote in the comments.

“Thank you David for speaking up for the fan! Shows how much we love you! ♥️” another chimed in.

“The fan was so calm and genuinely excited. He did a much better job than I would if I see David in these streets. I’m acting a plumb fool‼️ That producer would’ve been dragging me away from there🤣🤣🤣” another Instagram viewer quipped.

David Bromstad Is Experiencing His Best Year Yet

Over the summer, “My Lottery Dream Home” star David Bromstad celebrated his 53rd birthday. He had a lovely weekend getaway with his closest friends to commemorate the occasion.

“🎂 Birthday perfection! What an incredible week in Ptown! Another trip around the sun and the gratitude is enormous,” Bromstad shared on Instagram.

“It’s been an incredible year of building, reflection, authentic connections, celebration and pure magic,” he continued. “The blessing and gifts I’ve received this year is beyond comprehension. Sobriety has brought the most yummy life I was always meant to live. Feels great being 53 and loving every part and version of myself. The friends I have cultivated because of that clarity has been authentically delicious.”

After David Bromstad’s Florida property experienced heavy flood damage, his mental health took a heavy turn. After a dark period, the designer eventually decided to find himself and pursue sobriety. HGTV explored the 53-year-old’s comeback on “My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending.”

“It was important for me to open up about the reality of my life,” he shared with TV Insider. “I have a very blessed and incredible life, and I do know this. But it doesn’t negate the fact that I’ve had really hard times in my existence.”

Fans look forward to new episodes of “My Lottery Dream Home.”