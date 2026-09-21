Fans Caution Chip & Joanna Gaines Over Harmful Behavior During Colorado Hike

HGTV alums Chip and Joanna Gaines absolutely love spending time in nature. The happy couple recently took a romantic hike in Colorado and couldn’t wait to show off their vacation photos.

However, not every fan was impressed. Though Chip and Joanna’s fans were excited to see them enjoying themselves in the mountains, several pointed out a behavior they didn’t agree with.

Fans Advise Chip & Joanna Gaines to Exercise Better Caution

Chip and Joanna Gaines always have plenty of projects on their plates. As the fall weather sets in and they prepare for the next chapter of the Magnolia Network, they decided to get away and spend some quality time together in Colorado.

“Had a fun couple of days in the mountains w/ this cutie 🩵” Joanna captioned a new Instagram post, revealing her fun trip with her husband.

While the post seemed innocent enough at first, fans quickly pointed out a glaring problem. The fourth photo reveals stacked rocks, or “cairns,” an activity environmentalists have warned against.

The National Park Service has issued guidelines on cairns. They advise visitors to leave existing cairns alone and not to build unauthorized cairns.

“Moving rocks disturbs the soil and makes the area more prone to erosion. Disturbing rocks also disturbs fragile vegetation and micro ecosystems,” the National Park Service writes.

In the comments, fans quickly pointed out the Gaines family’s error and urged them to take caution in the future.

“Please don’t stack rocks,” one fan requested.

Another fan thought perhaps Chip and Joanna found the cairn and simply decided to take a photo.

“I imagine they found the rocks already stacked and took a pic. Why make up facts that you have no basis for and coming here to complain?” they wrote.

The Family Prepares For the Upcoming Fall & Holiday Seasons

As soon as Chip and Joanna Gaines return from their Colorado getaway, they have plenty of work that requires their full time and attention. They’re preparing their shops for the fall merchandise line. And on top of that, they have a full farm to run.

Before fans know it, the holidays will arrive. While the Gaines family loves experiencing the magic of the Christmas season with each other, projects keep them plenty busy.

That’s precisely why carving out quality time for one another is so important.

Even amid their chaotic schedules, the couple still tries to find ways to honor their love.

“What I love about Chip is every morning, every morning, you can bet when I get up, whether it’s early or late, he’s sitting in a chair waiting for me,” Joanna told Hoda Kotb in a recent interview. “And whether it’s, he woke up at 4 and it’s 4:05, or if he woke up at 4 and it’s 8, he’s like, ‘It’s about time!'”

“And so it’s like, I’ll stumble in there with my coffee. He’s been waiting. It’s so important for him that we connect and in the mornings it’s hard for me because I’m still waking up. But there is this thing of getting in sync,” she added.