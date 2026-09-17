Beautiful Brenda Song’s Sultry Snaps Prompt Hubby Macaulay Culkin to Ask ‘Can I Have Your Number?’

Actress and former child model Brenda Song has shared some sizzling snaps of herself in the beautiful dress she wore for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The event took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, September 14. Song’s husband, Macaulay Culkin — the star of 1990s Christmas classics “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” — had a significant part to play, as he participated in the yearly In Memoriam segment, delivering a tribute to the late Catherine O’Hara along with Annie Murphy and Dan Levy.

While Song had no part to play in the proceedings, she looked gorgeous accompanying Culkin to the event. She wore a simple but elegant Oscar de la Renta gown with a sparkling top (per Just Jared). The star clearly loved it, as she has taken to social media to show it off.

Brenda Song Invites Everyone to Take ‘A Moment’ for Her Beautiful Dress

Brenda Song has proudly shared her beautiful Oscar de la Renta dress with the 2.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the post includes a carousel of one video and four photographs of Song wearing the pretty sky blue gown with shiny embellishments. The star’s fans and followers get to see her from every angle and, needless to say, she looks absolutely incredible.

Song’s caption on her post reads, “A moment for this dress and glam✨.”

No Doubt’s 1995 pop-rock hit “Just a Girl” plays over the top of the post.

Naturally, the comments section of Song’s post is teeming with messages from people who loved her dress.

Fans, Followers & Famous Friends Praise Song’s Look

Getty Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

Brenda Song’s fans, followers, and several of her famous friends loved her look for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards and told her so in her post’s comments section.

Rather humorously, Song’s aforementioned husband, Macaulay Culkin, commented by asking, “Can I have your number?”

Hallmark star Odette Annable wrote that Song’s look was “Everything!!!”

Actress and YouTuber Lana Condor described Song as a “Stunning angel!!!!”

Reality star and businesswoman Paris Hilton left a single emoji that said it all: “😍.”

Comedian Nikki Glaser asked, “How are you real??!”

One of Song’s followers noted, “The makeup was a dream 😍👑✨🥹.”

Another follower suggested, “That smile in the second pic could light up a whole city. So beautiful!”

“How can you look forever 20,” mused one Instagram user.

Somebody else claimed Song’s look was “my fav look from the night!!!”

Last but not least, another individual asked, “Are you a princess 👸?”

Song’s acting credits this year have included the sports comedy television series “Running Point” and the sci-fi action comedy movie “Operation Taco Gary’s.”

Those of you looking to catch her upcoming work will be excited to know she will appear in next year’s comedy movie “The Fifth Wheel” alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian, Will Ferrell, and the aforementioned Nikki Glaser.

We’ll look forward to seeing it when it hits Netflix in 2027.

Brenda Song’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.