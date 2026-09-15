Iconic Actress Barbara Hershey, 78, Spotted on a Grocery Run In New Public Appearance

Iconic actress Barbara Hershey was spotted in a rare public sighting while on a grocery run at her local Gelson’s in Hollywood, California. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress looked casual yet chic in a red-and-white slip dress with beige sandals. At 78, she is just as beautiful and stylish as ever!

Barbara Hershey Makes Public Appearance at Age 78

Hershey has had an incredible career spanning decades, with some of her most memorable roles including ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” “Killing in a Small Town,” “Portrait of a Lady,” for which she was nominated for an Academy Award, and “Black Swan.” Other notable performances include “The Stunt Man.” “The Right Stuff” and “Hoosiers.”

Hershey’s career began in the ‘60s, and she grew up in the public eye, with the spotlight on her relationship with David Carradine and her decision to change her name to Barbara Seagull. She was also heavily criticized for breastfeeding her son, Free, on the talk show “The Dick Cavett Show.”

In an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Hershey, who has since changed her name back, was asked about the sexism she experienced in the past. “When you’ve been acting for 50 years, you do a lot of growing up publicly, and a lot of that is misinterpreted, so that’s difficult,” she said. “I think I was going through what a lot of young people were going through in that period. I just happened to do it in public.”

Barbara Hershey’s Incredible Career

Getty Barbara Hershey attends the Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2006

In an interview with Huff Post in 2017, Hershey was asked about her favorite role. “This is a very hard question to answer. I have five or six favorite roles, and then as soon as I say that, I feel disappointed that I didn’t say something else. It’s hard,” she replied. “It’s like picking your children and saying which one you like best. They’re all a part of me, and it’s a difficult thing to pick.”

Hershey has won an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, and awards at the Cannes Film Festival, and in her interview, she said the accolades didn’t change her career direction. “It doesn’t seem to affect anything with me. I haven’t noticed any difference,” she said. “But on a personal level, it has meaning. Film actors actually act in a vacuum, since they don’t have an audience. When you do get an award, it’s kind of an undeniable circumstance where you have to admit what you did, which is gratifying. But I always think acting awards are writing awards anyway.”

Getty Barbara Hershey onstage at the 2026 TCM Classic Film Festival

What has been challenging is aging in Hollywood. The entertainment industry has long been criticized for how it treats actresses once they turn a certain age, and their roles dry up. For Hershey, she has continued to work steadily, but she admitted in an interview with AARP in 2018 how much impact age has. “If you’re an older actress, it’s much harder,” she said.

She also spoke about how age helps performers. “You draw from life; life is the teacher, and the more life you have under your belt, the more you have to draw from,” she said.