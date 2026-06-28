Barbara Eden Recreates Her Iconic ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Pose During Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 94

Barbara Eden proved that some television icons never go out of style.

The 94-year-old actress made a rare public appearance on Saturday, June 27, attending Project Angel Food’s annual Lead With Love event in Los Angeles.

While many celebrities posed for the cameras in traditional fashion, Eden gave fans something much more memorable by recreating the signature pose that made her a television legend.

Eden Did Her Iconic Pose

Wearing a white pantsuit, Eden crossed her arms, tilted her head and struck the instantly recognizable pose from “I Dream of Jeannie,” delighting photographers and longtime fans alike.

The playful nod to the beloved sitcom quickly sparked excitement online, with social media users celebrating the actress’ appearance.

Fans flooded the comments with praise for the television icon.

“LOOKS FANTASTIC!” one user wrote.

Another person wrote, “loved that show so much! And love her! Looks amazing!!”

“She looks great!” another fan commented.

Others admired how Eden continues to embrace the role that defined much of her career.

“She’s so sweet.. made other films her biggest hit was I dream of Jeannie I love how she never gets tired of pose,” one person shared.

“Omggggg I love her,” another fan added, while many others simply called the actress “beautiful.”

The Iconic Show Remains Beloved

Although nearly six decades have passed since “I Dream of Jeannie” first premiered, Eden says the series continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

During a previous interview with People, she reflected on the sitcom’s lasting popularity and revealed that her favorite episode is still the very first one.

“That definitely is the one I’ve always thought was the best,” she said, referring to the pilot episode.

The 1965 premiere introduced viewers to astronaut Captain Anthony Nelson, portrayed by Larry Hagman, whose life changed forever after discovering a magical genie living inside a bottle on a deserted island.

The fantasy comedy ultimately ran for five seasons and became one of television’s most recognizable sitcoms.

Even today, Eden says the show has never truly disappeared thanks to decades of reruns.

“She’s always been on the air. Never been off,” she told the outlet.

Its international popularity continues to surprise her.

“I have lots of mail from Russia, from China, from places you’d never imagine, all over Europe, Spain, France, the U.K.,” Eden said, noting that new generations continue discovering the classic series.

Eden Dishes on Her Favorite Episodes

Earlier this year, Eden also reflected on another memorable installment of “I Dream of Jeannie” while interacting with fans on Instagram.

In a May 18 post, she revealed that while the pilot remains her favorite episode, the wedding episode holds a special place in her heart.

“However, I also really enjoyed the wedding episode,” she wrote.

Eden acknowledged that the storyline ultimately signaled the beginning of the show’s conclusion.

“It is true, the wedding was ultimately what caused the series to end… after all, a genie, a wisp of smoke, cannot marry a mortal man. The network (NBC) felt otherwise. So, Jeannie and Tony were married!”

Rather than dwell on that outcome, the actress said she prefers to remember the fun she had filming the episode.

“I always focus on the bright side of a difficult situation! That wonderful wedding costume, designed by Joie Hutchinson was a highlight! I also had such fun playing the robot/mannequin version of Jeannie whom Dr. Bellows escorted down the aisle. They returned to the concept that Jeannie could not be photographed,” she recalled.

Decades after “I Dream of Jeannie” first aired, Eden’s latest appearance served as a reminder that the character—and the actress behind her—remain treasured by television fans around the world.