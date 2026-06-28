Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Didn’t Expect ‘Grease 2’ Role After Disastrous Audition Left Her ‘So Humiliated’

Michelle Pfeiffer revealed in a recent interview that she thought her bad dancing at an audition had spoiled her shot to be cast in the 1982 film “Grease 2.” Instead, the part turned into her big break.

Where Michelle Pfeiffer’s ‘Grease 2’ Audition Went Wrong

Entertainment Weekly says Michelle Pfeiffer recently told them her audition for the iconic part of Stephanie Zinone in “Grease 2” went so badly, she didn’t expect to get a callback.

“I had zero expectations of landing this part,” the June 25 report quotes her as saying. The 68-year-old went on to share she believes her agent sent her to the cattle call style casting “just for the experience” and recalled seeing an overwhelming crowd of dancers, actors, and singers.

She says the walls were so thin that everyone else could hear their competitors reading and singing. “I was not a singer. I was taking voice classes to really improve my stage voice at the recommendation of my acting coach. And I certainly was not a dancer,” she admitted.

Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Stumbled’ Through Grease 2 Dance Audition

EW says the actress detailed her awkward experiencing of trying navigate the dance portion of the “Grease 2” auditions without training.

“The last phase of the audition was the dancing part. It literally was like you see in the movies where one line would come and they would dance across the stage and then the next line would come and they would dance across the stage,” they say she shared.

She says she kept moving “further to the back,” where she ended up in the last line and “stumbled my way through because I couldn’t remember the choreography.”

The “Scarface” actress left the audition feeling dejected. She recounted, “I left with my tail between my legs, feeling so humiliated.”

However, the dancing disaster didn’t stop her from clinching the role. She remembers someone, who she thinks was the assistant to the film’s director Patricia Birch, catching up with her as she was crossing the Paramount Studios parking lot. Pfeiffer was told not to embarrassed, because she’d been selected for a callback.

Is ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ Getting a Season 2?

Pfeiffer’s latest film is the comedy drama series “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” The series, based on Rufi Thorpe’s best-selling novel, Pfeiffer plays mother to Fanning’s character, a 19-year-old who drops out of college and joins the adult entertainment site OnlyFans as she struggles to raise the baby son that resulted from a short fling with one of her professors.

In a June 10 feature for The Wrap, Pfeiffer discussed what it was like working with the “A Rainy Day in New York” star. She said, “Elle and I have an innate connection. She knows what I’m thinking. We can look at each other across the room and read each other’s minds.”

Pfeiffer and Fanning have worked together twice before. They first crossed paths on the set of “I Am Sam” when Fanning was just a toddler, and starred together again in 2019’s “Maleficent.”