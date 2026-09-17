‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Two New Cast Members After Major Departures

With the 52nd season of “Saturday Night Live” now just a week away, NBC have released important news about the upcoming batch of episodes. According to the network, two new cast members have been added to the show.

The long-running sketch show already faced some major changes ahead of the new season. Featured players such as Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang had already departed Studio 8H. This left the cast of the series light, prompting the addition of new comedians.

The official Instagram account for “Saturday Night Live” unveiled Grace Reiter and Saidah Belo-Osagie. Both have previously been rumored as potential replacements in recent weeks, with NBC now officially confirming they have joined the series.

Who Are Grace Reiter & Saidah Belo-Osagie?

The news comes just days before the new season of “Saturday Night Live” begins. The premiere of season 52 is set to take place on September 26. That means fans of the show won’t have to wait long to see both Reiter and Belo-Osagie in action.

“Welcome to the cast!” the official “SNL” account announced.

Reiter arrives on the show following a career where she has built a substantial following online. The Wisconsin native is a well known figure on both YouTube and TikTok, where she made a name for herself posting frequent videos. She has amassed millions of followers and appeared on the likes of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Her previous credits include HBO’s comedy thriller “The Chair Company.” She is also set to star in “Minimum Wage,” an adaptation of one of her online series. She will also write and direct the 28-episode Netflix series.

Meanwhile, Belo-Osagie is a Nigerian American filmmaker who now calls Brooklyn home but is originally from Queens. The creator of “Afrobeats Futura” and “Saidah Gets Closure,” she also wrote and directed the short film “Tinge.”

The two new cast members reportedly took part in auditions earlier this year. “Saturaday Night Live” executives scoured potential talent in events that took place in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

‘SNL’ Has Lost Several Familiar Faces

The additions follow some notable exits from the show in recent years. Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, Ego Nwodim, Molly Kearney, and Heidi Gardner have all departed since 2024.

Fineman originally announced that she was leaving the series this summer after seven seasons. Yang left during the 51st season, following more than seven years with the show. Writer and performer Martin Herlihy also announced this month that he was leaving “Saturday Night Live.”

However, there are still some long-running cast members who remain. Most notably, Kenan Thompson will return for his 24th season as part of the cast. He will be joined by the likes of Colin Jost, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Marcello Hernandez, Sarah Sherman, and James Austin Johnson.

Kenan Thompson returns for an extraordinary 24th season, while Colin Jost, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Marcello Hernandez, Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson are among those coming back. Both Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline have been promoted from featured players to the repertory cast.