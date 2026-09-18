Scheana Shay Reflects on Turning Down ‘The Valley’

Filming for season four of Bravo‘s “The Valley” is expected to begin soon, leaving many fans wondering if “Vanderpump Rules” alum Scheana Shay may finally join the hit show. In a new interview, the fan-favorite reality star opens up about why she turned down the show for season three and teases a potential appearance.

Scheana Shay Opens Up About ‘The Valley’

Getty Scheana Shay

Shay appeared on the September 17 episode of SiriusXM’s “Reality Checked,” which is hosted by Dorinda Medley and Kiki Monique. During the interview, Monique asked the former VPR star if it bothered her when people asked about “The Valley.”

She responded, “It doesn’t bother me. It bothers my mom when people say things and she’s like ‘she turned it down. She didn’t want to do it.’ I was like, ‘Mom, again, look at your tattoo right here that says, ‘Let them.’ Let them talk about me.’ Keep my name in your mouth. I don’t care.”

Shay continued, “It doesn’t bother me. I’m like, the fact that people are saying they want to see me on the show, I appreciate that. I love people checking in on me, you know? So, it doesn’t bother me.”

After that, the mom of one discussed why she turned down the show in the past. According to her, “It’s just, you know, last year it was not the right fit. I did not feel that that was the path I was supposed to be on. And watching it back, I knew I made the right decision.”

From there, she hinted at an eventual appearance on the show. Shay said, “For the future, you never know.”

Scheana Shay Also Discussed Her Friendship With Kristen Doute

Getty Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute attend “The GOAT” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event.

On “Reality Checked,” Shay also gave an update on her friendship with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute. Specifically, she shared that she recently had to take accountability for something in their relationship.

According to her, “I actually just recently had apologized to her for something, and I just said, ‘I’m so sorry that sometimes it takes me years to see what you see in people in days.'”

The reality star continued, “Because that’s been an issue with mine and Kristen’s friendship is people who have done her dirty who I have like remained cool with, and she’s like, ‘Do you not see?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t.’ And then I see it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, she was right.’ Again.”

Multiple Stars of ‘The Valley’ Have Advocated For Scheana Shay to Join

Getty Brittany Cartwright attends Us Weekly and Pluto TV’s Reality TV Stars of the Year celebration at The Highlight Room in Los Angeles on October 10, 2024.

“The Valley” premiered in March 2024 and became an immediate sensation. However, from the start, many viewers questioned why “Vanderpump Rules” alums such as Shay weren’t involved. Some of the stars of the show have also weighed in, including Brittany Cartwright.

She said to Us Weekly around the show’s premiere, “Scheana [Shay] and Lala [Kent] are my closest friends outside of this group.” Notably, her remarks came afterJax Taylor stated, in the same interview, that he wouldn’t bring anyone from VPR onto the show.