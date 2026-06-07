Kim Kardashian Makes First F1 Paddock Appearance in Support of Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian made her F1 paddock debut in Monaco this weekend, supporting Lewis Hamilton for the first time since they started dating. She arrived on Saturday alongside her sister Khloé, watching Hamilton take third place in qualifying. Her paddock debut comes amid reports the American reality TV star and seven-time F1 world champion are dating.

The 45-year-old was photographed wearing a daring black bustier top and black jeans as she exited a boat in the French Riviera. Earlier that day, she was photographed on the luxury boat in an all-black leather outfit.

She later arrived on Sunday with Khloé to watch the Monaco Grand Prix, wearing a chic white dress with her dark hair styled into an updo. Her debut in the world of Formula One was less successful than she had hoped, after she had an awkward encounter with commentator Martin Brundle. The star was critcized for “ignoring” the sporting legend after she refused to answer his questions.

Later, Kim could be seen beaming as her beau took second place in the chaotic race. She proudly watched her man take his place on the podium, alongside winner Kimi Antonelli.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Recently Went Instagram Official

Earlier in the week, Kim posted Lewis on her Instagram for the first time. Photos of the pair on a bikeride together were included in a photo dump simply captioned “lately.”

Hamilton had previously made a Kim Instagram carousel, with his hand appearing in an April photo dump. In one photo, Kim is seen sitting on a man’s lap, his hand around her waist. Keen-eyed fans spotted that the tattooed hand belonged to the 41-year-old racing driver.

Last month, Lewis was pictured with Kim and her three youngest children and Kris Jenner as part of a family outing. The pair were photographed leaving Scott Disick’s birthday party together at Nobu.

The couple sparked relationship rumours when they made a public appearance together at the Super Bowl LX in February. They have since been spotted spending time together on various getaways around the world, including a countryside retreat in the Cotswolds, a visit to Lake Powell in Arizona, a trip to Tokyo, and were seen enjoying the music together at Coachella.

What Have Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Said About Their Relationship?

Getty Kim Kardashian attends the qualifying session of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, on June 6, 2026.

Neither Lewis Hamilton nor Kim Kardashian has officially confirmed their romance. Kim’s appearance at the Monaco race is the closest thing people have to confirmation that she is romantically linked with the racing champion.

The Skims mogul and the British racing driver have known each other for over a decade, but weren’t romantically linked until earlier this year. According to a source at People, Kardashian “never wanted to rush anything” between her and Hamilton.

“There’s a comfort level there, because they’ve known each other for years,” a source told People in February. “Kim’s gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she’s really into in a long time. She always liked him. She’s excited about their romantic connection.”

This marks Lewis’ first public romance since 2015, after his seven-year on/off romance with Scherzinger. Last summer, Lewis admitted to French publication RTBF, that he found it tough to balance his work-life balance.

“I see other drivers and I wonder how they manage it. Some have children, are married, have girlfriends,” he said in the interview. “I went through that when I was in my twenties. I’ve made a different choice: I’ve decided to maximise the time I have here because it’s shorter than you think.”