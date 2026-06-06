Kim Kardashian and Son Saint West Take Center Stage in Nike’s World Cup 2026 Campaign

There always seems to be a family reunion for the Kardashians, especially in recognition of this year’s FIFA World Cup. Kim Kardashian and her 10-year-old son, Saint West, star together in Nike’s 2026 World Cup “Rip the Script” ad.

The campaign, marking Saint’s first live-action acting and modeling gig, features several major soccer stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Cole Palmer. Many Hollywood celebrities also made cameo appearances in the ad — Channing Tatum, Lisa from K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK, Travis Scott, LeBron James, and Jason Sudeikis.

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What to Expect While Watching Nike’s “Rip the Script” Ad Campaign

Nike’s “Rip the Script” cinematic ad, which runs six minutes, begins with a heart-pounding soccer game featuring Mbappé at center stage. The audience soon realizes the game is being played in front of a green screen on a studio lot, where the director is frustrated with the scene’s outcome. Shortly after Kim and Saint arrive on set, chaos erupts as many soccer greats engage in an impromptu game through various rooms and studios, knocking over security guards, interrupting an autograph session, and more. Audiences are encouraged to spot their favorite celebrities throughout the campaign, but Saint and his doting mom are easily recognizable.

Kim Kardashian Praises Saint West for Major Acting/Modeling Debut

Kim shared three behind-the-scenes posts on Instagram commemorating her and her son’s recent commercial work for Nike. One post, in particular, features a carousel of Polaroid photos: the first showing Kim holding up a “SCCR-MOM” sign, followed by solo and duo portraits of her and Saint. Kim also shared Nike’s “Rip The Script” ad on Instagram, where fans quickly expressed their adoration for the commercial, Kim, and Saint.

“Saint is one step ahead,” wrote nikefootball, while another commenter added, “This is the most iconic video I’ve ever watched.” “Our fave soccer mom,” “Best mommy,” and “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS WOMAN” were just a few of the many other glowing sentiments about Kim.

Saint West’s Expanding Resume and Mom’s Support

Saint West’s Nike campaign is an impressive addition to his growing resume. The preteen’s first acting job was voicing Meteor Max in “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” alongside his mom, who voices Dolores, and his big sister North West, who voices Minnie. After the animated film’s release in 2023, Saint starred in his dad Kanye West‘s short film “Bully,” which aired on West’s X account for a limited time. Saint also appears Kanye’s “Last Breath” (2026) and “All the Love” (2026) music videos.

In the past, Kim expressed her support for Saint and his siblings’ pursuits, no matter what those pursuits may become. In 2023, the reality TV star and entertainment mogul told “People” she wants her children to “do whatever makes them happy.” Kim added, “I already see what they’re [Saint & North] into and like the creative energy from them… North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative.”