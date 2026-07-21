Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Family Vacation Photos—And Son Saint Has Bright Blue Hair!

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a peek into her casual family life—and her son Saint’s bold new look!

Over the weekend, “The Kardashians” star, 45, treated her followers to an Instagram photo dump documenting a recent family lake vacation. Hidden among the sweet slides of sunshine, lake days, and outdoor fun was a major style shake-up. Her 10-year-old son, Saint West, is rocking electric blue hair!

A Casual “Lake Life” Reveal

Instead of making a massive announcement, the SKIMS mogul effortlessly tucked a photo of Saint’s vibrant new look right onto slide seven of her carousel post.

In the sunny snapshot, Kardashian sits right beside Saint at an outdoor lunch table. She is holding onto his arm while his younger brother Psalm, 7, stands nearby.

The laid-back post is just another example of Kardashian’s open-minded parenting style, which prioritizes letting her children embrace their individuality.

This bold blue swap adds to Saint’s growing list of memorable style transformations. He first stepped out of his comfort zone with a bleached-blonde look in late 2023, followed by a vibrant neon pink phase during a vacation to Cabo. For Kardashian, letting her son rotate through a rainbow of hair colors is all part of ensuring her children feel confident and secure in their own skin.

Inside the Kardashian-West House Rules

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However, allowing her kids to express themselves doesn’t mean a total lack of structure behind closed doors. Kardashian previously opened up about her home life on the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. She explained that she balances boundaries with personal style.

“Northy actually has a lot of rules,” Kardashian shared. “The one area is I do let her express herself and I do let her do that. I love her for that.”

The Double Standard Facing North West

Saint isn’t the first of Kardashian’s kids to rock this vibrant hue. His older sister, 13-year-old North West, has previously sported the exact same electric blue shade. However, the public reaction highlights a noticeable double standard in how the internet treats the siblings.

While Saint’s blue hair is celebrated as a fun childhood trend, North’s edgy fashion experiments—like her recent punk-inspired Vetements look at Paris Fashion Week—frequently face intense online backlash. Critics often label her style “too mature,” but fans regularly defend the preteen’s right to experiment. This is a sentiment her proud mom completely supports.

Addressing the Backlash and Grieving MJ

While many followers focused on Saint’s hair, the timing of the post initially drew heavy criticism. The carousel went live just minutes after Kris Jenner announced that the family’s beloved matriarch, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, had passed away at age 91.

After commenters called the carefree photos insensitive, Kardashian directly cleared up the confusion.

“This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ,” she clarified in the comments, assuring fans that she was actively with her family. “I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week… We love and miss her so deeply.”

By balancing boundaries, letting her kids lead the way creatively, and leaning on family during tough times, the proud mom is showing fans and critics she is committed to supporting her loved ones through every phase of life.