‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Says She’ll ‘Never’ Do Another Dating Show

JaNa Craig found fame and romance through “Love Island USA.” However, she has no plans to search for love on television again.

The Season 6 star opened up about her dating life and reality TV future during an appearance on Brianna LaPaglia’s “PlanBri Uncut” podcast. While Craig remains open to other reality television opportunities, another dating show is officially off her list.

When LaPaglia asked whether she would consider participating in another dating series, Craig gave a definitive answer: “Never.”

JaNa Craig Rules Out Another Dating Show

Craig specifically said she would not participate in “The Bachelor” because she no longer wants to date publicly.

“I would never do the Bachelor though,” Craig said. “I don’t want to publicly date. I would never do a dating show ever again.”

Craig acknowledged that “Love Island” also involved watching a romantic interest connect with other people. Still, after experiencing the unique pressure of dating in front of an audience, she does not want to repeat the process.

Craig rose to popularity during Season 6 of “Love Island USA.” Her friendships with Serena Page and Leah Kateb also became a major part of her experience. Moreover, Craig told LaPaglia that the trio remains “really, really close” and still communicates through their group chat and FaceTime. This closeness continues despite their increasingly busy schedules.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 15: (L-R) Kordell Beckham, Nicole Jacky, Olivia Walker, JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez, Rob Rausch and Kaylor Martin pose as the cast of Love Island visits the Empire State Building.

JaNa Craig Plans to Keep Her Dating Life Private

Although Craig is done with dating shows, she has not given up on finding love.

Instead, she plans to keep her next relationship much further away from public scrutiny.

Craig joked that the public will not know who she is dating “until there’s a ring on my finger.”

When asked whether there is currently someone special in her life, Craig kept fans guessing.

“Do I have a person right now? Maybe I do, maybe I don’t,” she teased.

Whatever her current relationship status, privacy has become a priority. Craig joked that she wants late dinners in private areas of restaurants. Additionally, she would rather travel somewhere secluded than spend a highly visible day dating in Los Angeles.

She explained that experiencing a public relationship contributed to her desire to protect future romances from outside attention.

JaNa Craig Is Still Open to Reality TV

Craig may be finished with televised dating, but viewers have not necessarily seen the last of her on reality TV.

The “Love Island USA” alum said she believes she has “one or two more reality TV shows” left in her. Later, she floated “Dancing With the Stars” as one opportunity she would consider.

Her approach to reality television has changed since leaving the villa. Yet Craig remains grateful for the opportunities the franchise created.

For her next relationship, however, fans should not expect cameras to follow along.

Craig appears ready to separate her romantic life from her reality TV career. In contrast, she now wants her next connection to develop privately rather than in front of millions of viewers.