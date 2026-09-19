Skeet Ulrich Has an Immersive Horror Experience Coming — And He Shares All About It [Exclusive]

If you are in New York City during the first weekend of October, you’ll need to check out a new immersive horror experience. “Scream” star Skeet Ulrich has teamed up with Angry Orchard to bring the video store era back to life.

Fans will get the opportunity to step inside a nostalgic video store. It’s time to wish that Blockbuster were back more than ever! Although this one is a little different, considering there are a few scares thrown in. It’s all in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the original “Scream” movie, and what better way than to get one of the original Ghostface actors involved?

What Is the Angry Orchard Video Experience?

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Skeet Ulrich attends The Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA 3rd annual Emmy Nominees Night presented by Heineken and Anastasia Beverly Hills at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio on September 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

On Oct. 2 and 3, 2026, guests who are 21 an dover will get to visit the Angry Orchard Video, a pop-up experience that features nostalgic nods to the video store era, including a customizable membership card with their photo! Throughout the store, there are hard cider tastings, exclusive merchandise, and photo ops.

Ulrich will be there! He’ll make a special appearance to to celebrate the launch of a new Angry Orchard addition: Mystery Caller. You’ll find it in the Angry Orchard’s Thriller Variety Pack. Other flavors in the pack are the Caramel Apple Curse (also new), Blood Orange, and Headless Pumpkin.

Skeet Ulrich Discussed Teaming Up with Angry Orchard and ‘Miracles’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich pose with Ghostface during the “Scream 7” Global Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 25, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

To mark the launch, Ulrich sat down with EntertainmentNow to chat about the experience and why it was right for him to do. We also got into one of his shows many overlook: “Miracles.”

EntertainmentNow: I was just chatting with a friend about ‘Miracles’ and we can’t believe so many people forget about that show.

Skeet Ulrich: I loved that show! Matt Reeves, who directs everything now, was so unique. It’s a shame because it was preempted so much that the network finally pulled it. It could have done well had that not happened. We launched after the Super Bowl and it had a massive following.

One of far too many cases of terrible timing in this industry. Let’s dive into this Angry Orchard team-up. What were the conversations like to start?

There’s so much similarity between “Scream” and Angry Orchard. I think “Scream” is a little bit older than Angry Orchard, but there’s still nostalgia for both, and there’s a fall-ness to both. I think they’re a good brand to bring people together. Both “Scream” and Angry Orchard are handed down from generation to generation.

It’s very rare for a film to still be in the Zeitgeist after 30 years, but the fandom is still as rabid as ever. The pop-up idea — the video store — and the experiences; they just feel linked. The conversations have been fun and light-hearted.

I love immersive experiences, but what’s so important about this to you?

I’ve only been on the other side of them where I attend them, mostly at San Diego Comic-Con or events like that. They have pop-ups that are just crazy interesting, and I love that idea of Theater in the Raw. Things just sort of happen right there and then, and then goodbye. It think it’s an interesting way to bring the fans of both brands together.

I’m excited. I love those kinds of experiences, similar to escape rooms, when you’re fully surrounded by something. It’s so different from your day-to-day. It’s a chance to let go and enjoy yourself.

Can you share what people can expected with the experience?

I wish I’d seen a layout. It’s laid out like a video store, and I think there are things all over for fans to engage with. But specifically, I honestly don’t know.

You’ll get to experience it all for the first time like the fans then.

Yeah! I’m there on Oct. 2, and it lasts over the weekend. I’m also at New York Comic-Con the week after. Matthew Lillard will also be there.

I love this friendship that the two of you have after 30 years!

Yeah! Our friendship has grown a lot over the last 15 years. I think we were both busy buzzing around different movie sets for a long time after “Scream” and the conventions brought us back together. We get to have some time with each other, and he is one of the most delightful human beings. He has a heart of gold, and it shows and his fans feel it.

I’m back partnering with him in “Five Nights at Freddy’s” as well, so that’s exciting. That was an interesting twist when they presented it to me, and there’s more ot come in the third movie. We haven’t shot that yet.

We’ll have to chat more when it’s closer to the release!

For now, you can check out the Angry Orchard Video Store between Oct. 2 and 3, 2026, in New York City.