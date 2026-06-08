Warren Beatty and Annette Bening’s Daughter Ella Beatty Is All Grown Up

Ella Beatty is stepping further into the spotlight.

The 26-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Hollywood legends Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, made a notable appearance at the 79th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 8.

Beatty Joined Paulson on the Carpet

Beatty attended the star-studded event alongside actress Sarah Paulson, with the pair walking the red carpet together at Radio City Music Hall.

At one point during the evening, the two were photographed holding hands, while another image captured Beatty smiling as she appeared to whisper something to Paulson.

For the occasion, Beatty opted for an elegant white gown featuring long sleeves and a floor-length skirt.

The understated design included a playful detail: a circular cutout at the hip that revealed what appeared to be a large gold buckle connected to a belt-like accent around her waist.

While many viewers recognized Beatty as the daughter of two Oscar-winning stars, she is increasingly making a name for herself through her own work in the entertainment industry.

Earlier this month, Paulson spoke about Beatty during a conversation published by Interview magazine, reflecting on how they first met while working on the Broadway production of Appropriate.

Beatty joined the cast after actress Elle Fanning departed the production to star opposite Timothée Chalamet in the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.”

According to Paulson, it didn’t take long for Beatty to make an impression during the audition process.

“We read with several actresses and you came in and when you walked out, [costar] Michael [Esper] and I turned to each other and we’re like, ‘It’s got to be Ella Beatty,’” Paulson recalled.

The Emmy-winning actress said she now finds it difficult to remember a time when they weren’t close friends.

“It’s so funny to think about that because it’s hard for me to not associate you as a person I’m wildly close to and try to remember what I felt when I first met you,” Paulson continued. “The thing that comes to mind most clearly is self-possessed.”

Interestingly, Paulson revealed that she initially had no idea Beatty came from one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

“Your father was a great movie star, but in terms of the current knowledge that some young people have today, your name might not be synonymous immediately with one of the most important actors and directors to ever walk the planet,” she said.

Beatty Is Making a Name for Herself

Beatty made her Broadway debut in the spring of 2024, as she starred in “Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes” with actor Hugh Jackman.

Her career continues to gain momentum, with the actress also set to portray Lizzie Borden in the upcoming project “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.”

As the youngest daughter of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, Ella is one of four children in the family, alongside siblings Stephen, Benjamin and Isabel.

While she grew up with famous parents, her recent work on stage and screen suggests she is carving out her own path in Hollywood.