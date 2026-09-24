Sarah Paulson Has Regrets About One American Horror Story Season: ‘Bite Me Hard’

American Horror Story Season 13 is on the cusp of hitting our screens, but Sarah Paulson has a bone to pick with one of the show’s previous seasons. And the matter gets only more complicated with Ryan jumping in to defend it.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Paulson was asked to rank all the characters she appeared across the last 10 seasons of the spooky anthology series. Expectedly, she had her favourites.

“My favorite all-time character to play is Lana Winters,” Paulson told Entertainment Tonight at red carpet for American Horror Story: 13.

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For those who need a refresher: Lana Winters was the protagonist of Season 2, American Horror Story, Asylum. Paulson’s Winter left such an impression as a legendary investigative journalist that Paulson revived the character in season 6.

She went on to add to other names to the list: Cordelia from Coven, Tuberculosis Karen from Double Feature, Sally from Hotel andBette and Dot from Freak Show,

Roanoke Faced Her Wrath

What followed left some fans, and even Murphy, disappointed.

Paulson admitted: “Roanoke is at the end. I know people get mad at me. I don’t care. Bite me! Bite me hard. I don’t give a [expletive] sorry.”

She continued, “I don’t like it, it’s not for me. I like a lot of things about it, but that one wasn’t for me. I don’t give a [expletive] about that season. Sorry!”

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The sixth season of the horror television series, titled American Horror Story: Roanoke, followed Shelby and Matt Miller (Sarah Paulson and André Holland) in a haunted farmhouse in North Carolina. The season veered off from the show’s usual format, with first half presented as a dramatized true-crime documentary and other half is found-footage. And so, this unconventional approach didn’t sit well with everyone — including Paulson herself.

Interestingly, Paulson revived Lana Winters, the “ultimate survivor” journalist from Season 2, as a crossover cameo within the Roanoke season.

Ryan Murphy’s Quick Defence

Paulson wasn’t one to mince words, Murphy quickly jumped in to defend Roanoke.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight on Instagram, Murphy commented, “JUSTICE FOR ROANOKE! favorite season, Sarah’s least favorite…but she was so good in it! We’ve had arguments…”

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In fact, many fans echoed the similar sentiments.

“Roanoke was actually pretty good. I’m going to get a lot of hate for this but Idc Coven was really bad and the lady Gaga season was the worst,” a fan commented

“I LOVE Roanoke” said another.

“she trippin, roanoke is literally top 3 seasons of AHS: it was spooky, shocking and unpredictable” another chimed in.

When Is American Horror Story: 13 Releasing?

All said, the wait for season 13 is really over. The season premieres with three episodes this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on FX. It will continue with more 10 half-hour episodes running until Oct 29 on Hulu.

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The upcoming season will serve as the franchise wide-crossover bringing back Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.