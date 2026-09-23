Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Dating Pet Peeve and Love Language

Lili Reinhart is opening up about what she appreciates in relationships and one behavior that can quickly get on her nerves.

Reinhart and her “The Love Hypothesis” co-star Tom Bateman tested how well they know each other during a BuzzFeed Celeb video released Sept. 21. The co-stars answered questions about everything from their favorite romantic tropes to their love languages and dating pet peeves.

When the conversation turned to dating “icks,” Reinhart revealed that punctuality itself is not necessarily the entire issue. Instead, she is bothered when someone arrives late without acknowledging that they kept another person waiting.

“I do have a pet peeve,” Reinhart said. “People who are late and don’t acknowledge it when they arrive.”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Love Language

Reinhart explained that she believes people should recognize when they have made someone else wait and apologize for it.

Bateman, meanwhile, correctly guessed another relationship detail about his co-star when the pair discussed their love languages.

“I think yours would be acts of service,” he told Reinhart.

“You’re so right,” she responded.

Reinhart then explained why small acts of support can carry so much meaning for her.

“Even just the question of being like, ‘How can I help you feel better?’ means a lot to me,” she said.

Bateman identified his own love language as quality time. He explained that he values spending time with someone without phones becoming a distraction and appreciates when people are fully present with each other.

His answer connected with an earlier moment in the game when Reinhart successfully guessed that someone constantly being on their phone would be one of Bateman’s dating pet peeves.

“That is 100% true,” he told her.

Getty (L-R) Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman attend Prime Video’s inaugural Obsessed Fest event at Nya Studios on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Reinhart and Bateman Talk Favorite Romantic Tropes

The questions were particularly fitting for the pair as they promote “The Love Hypothesis,” an adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s romance novel.

When asked about romantic tropes, Reinhart accurately guessed that Bateman would appreciate someone surprising their partner with a date.

Bateman struggled more with Reinhart’s answer, prompting the actress to describe the appeal of simply supporting a partner and being there for them.

The pair eventually moved on to more familiar romance-novel territory, discussing tropes including enemies-to-lovers, one bed and slow-burn romances. Bateman confirmed he enjoys a slow burn, while Reinhart mentioned fake dating.

Their answers came during a larger test of their off-screen knowledge after working together on the film.

Reinhart and Bateman recalled having a chemistry read over Zoom before eventually meeting in person during rehearsals. Both said they had positive first impressions of each other, with Bateman remembering thinking that working together would be fun.

Despite occasionally struggling with basic details like birthdays, they agreed that they understand each other in ways that are difficult to capture through a quiz.

“We would know how one another would react in a situation,” Reinhart said.

“The Love Hypothesis” is available on Prime Video beginning Sept. 23.