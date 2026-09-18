Inside Duncan Sheik’s Health Battles Before His Tragic Passing at 56

Duncan Sheik was in critical condition and receiving medical care before his tragic passing at the age of 56. Sheik, who is best known for his legendary 1996 hit “Barely Breathing,” died on Thursday, Sept. 17.

His passing was confirmed by his mother to the New York Times, saying he died of heart failure leading to cardiac arrest. He is also survived by his wife, Nora Ariffin, and their 7-year-old daughter Ines.



Before his passing, Sheik’s family decided not to share any specific medical details regarding his condition, with them asking, “for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate.”

His social media showed that the singer had been in and out of the hospital, with one caption reading, “Sorry for the selfies. But I’m still bored in hospital.” Another shared on Aug. 20 said, “I would prefer to be home making music. But a bit of reflection is not too bad … boring hospital stays have their benefits (outside the obvious).”

Along with his medical struggles, he also dealt with alcohol addiction, canceling his tour dates in 2011 for his album “Cover 80s,” so he could receive care. At the time in a since deleted Tumblr post, he said that this “episode may sound like a low point,” but the “experience actually confirmed for me how much I want to go forward in my creative life, and how much I sincerely value all of those who have supported me” (per NBC News).

Duncan Sheik’s Representative Releases a Statement

A representative for Duncan Sheik confirmed the news to PEOPLE in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik,” a spokesperson for Sheik said. “The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater. From his Grammy-nominated hit ‘Barely Breathing’ to his groundbreaking, Tony and Grammy Award-winning work on Spring Awakening, Duncan’s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.”

“Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” they continued. “He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans, friends, collaborators, and the artistic community. His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love.”

Along with his hit song, he also composed the music for the Broadway show “Spring Awakening.”

Tributes Pour In For Duncan Sheik

Getty Duncan Sheik.

“From his success as a singer songwriter to creating the music for Spring Awakening on Broadway, his career took such an incredible path. His work clearly left a lasting mark on both pop music and musical theatre. 56 is way too young. Rest in peace,” one person wrote

“He was so so talented, he will be missed 😥🤍,” another person commented.

“Such heartbreaking news. Duncan Sheik’s music touched generations. Rest in peace, and condolences to his loved ones,” a fan shared.

“Damn that sucks. Always thought he was one of the more underappreciated singers out there. May he RIP,” another fan posted.

“No!!!! He was so young!! I’m heartbroken-my favorite song was ‘she runs away’ it’s haunting and very underrated,” one fan stated.