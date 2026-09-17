Kendall Jenner Addresses Those Cara Delevingne Romance Rumors in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 8 Trailer

“The Kardashians” is returning to Hulu with an eighth season of the hit reality show, and the new season promises to be a juicy one.

That’s the takeaway from a sizzling new trailer unveiled on Thursday, September 17, which finds the fam’s second-youngest sibling confronting a long-standing rumor that refuses to die down.

About Those Romance Rumors…

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In one part of the just-released trailer, Kendall Jenner is seen sitting for a confessional interview, where she confronts the rumor that she and fellow fashion model Cara Delevingne once had a steamy fling.

“There’s definitely a rumor that Cara and I, like, dated,” she says, “which is not true.”

That’s followed by footage of Jenner backstage at a fashion event with Delevingne.

“By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara,” Jenner jokes. “Never say never, right?”

‘A New Chapter’

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According to the synopsis of the upcoming season of “The Kardashians,” fans can expect even more reality-TV drama than usual.

“For the Kardashian-Jenners, a new chapter starts now,” reads the synopsis.

“This season is all about love, reinvention, and what comes next,” the synopsis continues. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie balance empire-building with something far more personal, from unexpected sparks and new relationships, to healing old wounds and embracing independence. As the family steps into this new era, they’ll discover that love, whether it’s self-love, family, or something new, might be the most powerful journey of all.”

A Wild New Season

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The new trailer kicks off with momager Kris Jenner being asked how her daughters have been getting along this season.

“Ah, well,” she begins, awkardly pausing, “It’s been a week.”

As the trailer progresses, Kim Kardashian is then seen in a confessional.

“This year has been in-sane,” she declares, and is then asked, “Have you dated anyone privately?”

“Let me just say this,” she responds. “I just can’t control myself.”

That’s followed by a clip of Kendall meeting with Caitlyn Jenner, who asks about her love life.

Meanwhile, Khloé admits, “It’s a tough world out thre for me. I’m single. I might be ready to mingle.”

Even Kris comments on Khloé single status, implying she’s been celibate for quite some time. “Of course I’m getting more action than Khloé,” she quips. “You think I’m walking around with this smile on my face for nothing?”

Meanwhile, there’s also drama between Kourtney and her sisters. “They think that Travis [Barker] is shielding you from the family, which is probably the biggest misread of the century,” Kourt’s pal, Simon Huck, tells her.

“Yeah, but my biggest priority right now is my kids, and I’m very happy with my life,” she replies.

Kim also opens about her medical woes. “I have something called esophagitis,” she explains.

“In this family,” declares Khloé, “life can change in an instant.”

In that vein, the trailer ends with Khloé asking her mom, “I wanted to know, would you want to have my baby? It would be surrogate.”

Taken aback, Kris replies, “Have you lost your mind?”

The new season of “The Kardashians” premieres October 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.