‘Stranger Things’ Celebrates 10th Anniversary With ‘VHS Special Edition’ and Memories From the Cast

Has it really been 10 years since Netflix brought TV viewers to Hawkins, Indiana, where they encountered a deliciously addictive throwback sci-fi series that hearkened back to popcorn movies of the 1980s?

It has indeed, and with July 15, 2026 marking the 10th anniversary of “Stranger Things,” Netflix is pulling out all the stops to celebrate what’s become one of the streamer’s all-time most popular shows.

A ‘VHS Special Edition’ Experience

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ VHS Special Edition.

In celebration of the momentous occasion, Netlix is offering viewers the chance to re-enter the 1980s one more time with the release of a “VHS Special Edition” version of the first season, meant to recreate the experience of watching an old VHS tape.

“The series brought the world back to the ’80s and helped the resurgence of ’80s culture for a new generation, so now we’re giving fans the chance to turn your Netflix viewing experience into that of a VHS player, full with visual and audio effects,” declares a press release.

“Rewind and relive the first season with a video store vibe that’s glitchy, grainy and gloriously vintage — just like you’d have rented it in 1983. You can watch this version of season one by visiting Netflix.com/StrangerThingsVHS or searching “Stranger Things VHS” on Netflix.”

Thanks From the Duffer Brothers

The series’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, celebrated the occasion with a special message for all the fans who watched the saga unfold from beginning to end.

“We’re feeling so many emotions today,” reads a statement from the Duffers. “Nostalgic, proud, and, yeah, a little sad too, that the decade-long journey of making Stranger Things has come to an end. But above all, we feel grateful — for our amazing cast, who we watched grow into wonderful human beings; for the hundreds of brilliant artists who devoted so much of themselves bringing the story to life; and for you, the fans, whose dedication, patience, and passion fueled all of us throughout the years.”

The statement continues with the Duffers thanking viewers. “If you want to celebrate, we humbly suggest opening up the curiosity door one more time, grabbing a 3 Musketeers (maybe some chocolate pudding too!), and watching the Season 1 VHS Special Edition. If Stranger Things existed in Hawkins — sitting on a shelf at Family Video — it would look just like this (complete with pan-and-scan)! Is it possible your head will explode from nostalgia overload? Yes. But it’s worth the gamble! And hey, if enough of you nerds watch it, maybe we’ll do the rest of the seasons…”

Memories From the ‘Stranger Things’ Cast

In addition, the members of the cast reunited to share their memories of their 10-year journey.

“Ten years of friendship. Ten years of adventure. The cast of ‘Stranger Things’ looks back and reflects on how Hawkins has turned their lives upside down by sharing memories over the last 10 years,” notes the release.

“From Millie Bobby Brown remembering celebrating her birthday on set filming Season 1 and how special of a memory that is to her, to Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery recalling their first scenes together and bonding on set by pranking Charlie Heaton, plus Sadie Sink’s recollection of the “peak pre-teen awkwardness” that was the summer filming Season 3, hear all the stories by watching the full video.”

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