Elizabeth Hurley, 61, Is ‘Twinning’ With Her Sister Kate in White Bikinis in Sweet Sibling Moment

Elizabeth Hurley’s white bikini photo has fans losing it for two reasons: the gorgeous bikini photo and the fact that it’s a family moment! Hurley, 61, who starred as Queen Helena Henstridge in prime-time soap opera The Royals from 2015 to 2018, is no stranger to turning heads. But now, both the 90s star and her rarely-seen sister Kate are turning heads together as they twin in white bikinis!

See the details below:

Elizabeth Hurley Wows in White Bikini

In case you missed it, the Bedazzled star shared a photo on July 7 to her Instagram. She shared the daring photo with the caption reading, “Twinning 🩷.”

(For those who don’t know, Hurley has an older sister, Kate Curran, and a younger brother, Michael. Kate is a former writers’ agent and has actually modeled bikinis with Elizabeth for her brand in the past!)

But in this yacht photo, we see the sisters twinning in the same drawstring white bikini with gold chains throughout. Not only do their clothes look alike, but the sisters could be twins! Plus, we always love when Hurley models a bikini that shows off her toned physique and glowing skin.

Hurley isn’t afraid to model her own swimwear, and same with her sister (and their mother). We always adore a confident swimsuit moment, but a sweet family moment too? We love it, and so do her fans! In fact, fans commented on the photo, saying, “The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” and “Beautiful smile.”

And as we said, they’ve modeled swimsuits together before! The last notable time was in November 2020 when she posted a photo with the caption reading, “Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag. When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching.Today is BLACK FRIDAY and every single thing on our site is 50% off TODAY ONLY. Enter MEGA50 at checkout 😘😘😘😘😘😘.”

(For the photoshoot, Kate wowed in a gold chain white paisley bikini, while Elizabeth wowed in the pink version!)

Elizabeth Hurley Is a Bikini Queen With Her Business

Getty Elizabeth Hurley

Back in 2005, she founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach, creating multiple types of swimwear for women. They expanded in 2006 to make beachwear for girls of all ages. Since then, they’ve expanded even more into a bestselling international brand.

“I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age,” Hurley said to Daily Mail back in late 2021. “There might be a time when I don’t want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently, I’m still enjoying it.”

She then spoke with Hello! Magazine about how health is so important to her.

“They really need to be in tune with their own bodies,” she said to the outlet. “And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that’s what we do.”