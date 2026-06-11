Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates 61st Birthday in Stunning Yellow Bikini (Photo)

Elizabeth Hurley is proving once again that age is just a number. The actress, model, and swimwear designer celebrated her 61st birthday by sharing a sun-soaked beach photo on Instagram. The beauty can be seen posing in a bright yellow bikini while reflecting on how much she’s enjoying this chapter of her life. Alongside the stunning snapshot, Hurley shared a heartfelt message about gratitude, family, and why getting older has been far more rewarding than she ever expected.

Beach Day to Celebrate 61

The “Austin Powers” actress celebrated her 61st birthday with a photo of herself and a special message on Instagram. She was soaking up the sun during a beach day.

In the photo, Hurley slayed in a yellow bikini as she held up a large tie-dye flag. She was smiling big for the camera, as she had a picturesque view of the ocean behind her.

Hurley captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday to me! I used to fear that as every year passed, my life might get less exciting and I’d get more and more world weary… but I’m pleased to tell you that if you hang on in and keep your chin up, nothing could be further from the truth. I am LOVING my life today 🩷.”

The special message continued, with Hurley writing, “I’m truly blessed and grateful to be surrounded by the most extraordinary friends and family, all of whom make my life a whole lot better and whom I love with all of my heart 🩷 I’d also like to say a HUGE thank you to the best fans & followers in the world for your loyalty and kindness 🩷 This year has been a helluva ride already and I can’t wait to see what’s next 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻.”

Fans Wishing Her a Happy Birthday

With all the love going on in this Instagram post, the fans were quick to jump in the comments and send their well-wishes for the actress on her birthday.

Her boyfriend, Billy Ray Cyrus, was one of those comments, writing, “Love love love ❤️❤️ so proud of you ❤️❤️ can’t wait for the next chapter ❤️❤️❤️🐿️🐿️🐿️.”

One fan wrote, “You don’t look a day over 30, your skin is amazing, 🔥🎈🥳,” while another added, “Icon. Inspiration. Friend. Exceptional omelette-maker. Happy birthday to the one and only EH! 🎂”

The birthday love continued, with this person writing, “Happy Birthday !!! And many more amazing memories to be made…🎂♥️🎂✨,” and this person added, “Best wishes on your birthday. What a wonderful example of healthy living,” and a third person added, “Age is just a number.”

Photography Tips

While many fans were giving her compliments for how good she looked on her birthday, Hurley previously shared tips with fans on taking the perfect bikini photo.

She shared a carousel of photos posing poolside in a black and white striped bikini. Hurley wrote in the caption that “being photographed in a bikini can be scary.”

However, she shared one tip with her fans: “LIE DOWN!!”

The actress added, Even in hideous overhead light, or with nasty hi-def camera phones (these were taken on a phone in direct sunlight) if you s-t-r-e-t-c-h out enough and wear sunglasses you’ll look fine 🩷Thank me later 😉.”