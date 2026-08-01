Snooki Gives Honest Recovery Update After Hysterectomy Following Cancer Diagnosis

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is giving fans an honest look at her recovery after undergoing a hysterectomy following her cervical cancer diagnosis.

The “Jersey Shore” star took to TikTok to document her surgery and the difficult days that followed, revealing that healing has not been as easy as she hoped.

@snooki Recovering and appreciate all of your advice and love.🙏🏽 ♬ original sound – yanis

On Friday, Polizzi shared a video filmed from her hospital bed shortly after the procedure. Smiling and giving a thumbs-up despite the circumstances, she wrote across the clip, “We did it Joe. Hysterectomy✅.”

Snooki Is on the Road to Recovery

She also shared a lighthearted post featuring her first meal after surgery—a serving of curly fries covered in ketchup—bringing a bit of humor to an otherwise emotional experience.

Later, Polizzi uploaded another TikTok offering a more personal update about how the surgery went and what recovery has been like.

Before heading into the operating room, she had documented the day from start to finish. The video showed her parents driving her to the hospital after she received what she described as “warm hugs” from her children before leaving home.

As she prepared for surgery, Polizzi admitted she was overwhelmed with emotion.

@snooki The continuation of my journey🙏🏽 Shits not easy but I’ll be good! ♬ original sound – Snooki

“I’m literally terrified at this point,” she said while being wheeled into the operating room.

The video then shifted to after the procedure, where Polizzi candidly explained the extent of the surgery and how she was feeling.

“I’m not great,” she admitted, revealing that doctors performed a “C-section cut,” removing her uterus, cervix and parts of her vagina “just to make sure we get everything.”

The reality star became emotional while speaking to viewers and briefly apologized for crying.

“Sorry, it’s just been a lot,” she said. “But I’m doing my best, and I’m trying to stay optimistic.”

Fans Quickly Showed Her Their Support

Polizzi first revealed in April that she would undergo the surgery after doctors diagnosed her with Stage 1 cervical cancer in February.

Since sharing the news, she has continued to keep fans updated throughout her treatment and recovery.

Support quickly poured into the comments section as fans and fellow reality stars rallied around her.

Her Jersey Shore castmate Sammi Giancola was among those offering encouragement.

“Love you!” Giancola wrote. “Strongest badass – it’s over now and on the road to recovery.”

Many followers also shared their own experiences with hysterectomies in hopes of reassuring Polizzi that things will improve.

“I had a hysterectomy and I promise you’ll feel so much better in 6-8 weeks,” one fan commented.

Another joked about the hospital staff recognizing the MTV personality.

“Do they even know the icon they are preforming surgery on!” the fan wrote.

Polizzi replied with a laugh, saying, “They did actually and i said the world would riot if something went wrong LOL.”

Other supporters focused on the hope that the surgery had successfully removed the cancer.

“So happy for you to be cancer free, you got this queen,” one follower commented.

While remaining optimistic, Polizzi explained that she is still waiting for confirmation from her doctors.

“Still waiting for the results to come back but we are manifesting cancer free,” she responded.

For now, the reality star is taking recovery one day at a time, leaning on family, friends and her fans as she continues healing while awaiting the results that she hopes will bring the all-clear.