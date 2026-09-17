Jennifer Lopez Heading to TV in Electrifying New CBS Special ‘The JLo Show’ — Watch a Sneak Peek

Fans of Jennifer Lopez were weren’t able to make it to her acclaimed Las Vegas residency will have something to be extra-thankful about when Thanksgiving rolls around.

That’s because CBS has just announced the arrival of “The JLo Show: Live From Las Vegas,” a new TV special featuring a filmed performance, airing on Thanksgiving night.

‘The JLo Show’

Play

Along with the announcement, CBS also unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming special.

“Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble and 16 dancers,” declares the CBS description of “The JLo Show.”

“The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her,” that description continues. “The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic and timeless. Premiering on Thanksgiving night, the show continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together over the holiday.”

A Four-Act Production

CBS

“The JLO Show” opened at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas during New Year’s Eve week 2025, immediately sellng out all 12 performances and becoming the hottest ticket in Vegas.

The production unfolds in four acts, tracing the journey of her life and career.

The show begins with “Act I: I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “followed by “Act II: Tales from Manhattan,” and then “Act III: Kiss Kiss, Kill Kill” before concluding with “Act IV: Shall We Dance.”

Along the way, the show celebrates Lopez’s two-decade music career, with brand-new reimagined versions of such hits as “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right,” “On the Floor” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

A Residency Like No Other

Play

“I feel like my shows are always an athletic event,” Lopez told ABC News’ Juju Chang in a March 2025 interview with “Good Morning America.”

“I’m in my happy era,” Lopez continued, explaining that her residency represented a new chapter in her life. “I think for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free. I am on my own. And it feels really good.”

She added, “I didn’t really know what that felt like since I was in my early 20s. And even before that, you know, I’ve always had a boyfriend. There was always kind of, like, someone in my life and so many other things that I felt like were out of my control, and I just am at a point in my life … where I really trust myself and have learned to kind of — I guess this sounds funny — appreciate myself a little bit more instead of being so hard on myself all the time and always trying to prove so many things.”

As she explained, “The JLo Show” allowed her the opportunity to reinterpret her music in a whole new way.

“I wanted to have an orchestra onstage for this show, which I’ve never done,” she said. “And all of the songs are reimagined in that way.”

“The JLo Show” airs Thursday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with an extended version streaming on Paramount+.



