RHOC Newbie Carmella Garcia: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carmella Garcia is the newest star of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” joining the long-running Bravo series for its milestone season 20. The Ohio native is a real estate agent and developer, former Playboy Playmate of the Year, and mom of four who is ready to start a new chapter of her life in front of Bravo cameras.

According to her official Bravo cast bio, Carmella “isn’t intimidated easily,” something viewers will see when tension develops between her and RHOC original Vicki Gunvalson. The newcomer also admitted that she may have caused more drama than anyone else during filming.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Carmella Garcia Moved to Los Angeles at 18 to Become a Model

Carmella grew up in Ohio but moved to Los Angeles shortly after turning 18 to pursue a career in modeling.

She discussed the move during a 2022 episode of the “Girls Next Level” podcast. Her modeling career eventually led to national attention when she became a Playboy Playmate of the Year.

Carmella later entered the world of professional wrestling and appeared with WWE.

Her career has since taken another major turn. Carmella told BravoTV.com that she currently splits her time between Corona Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe, California.

2. She Works for a Famous Luxury Real Estate Company

Carmella now works as a real estate agent and developer at The Oppenheim Group’s Corona Del Mar office.

The luxury real estate company is already familiar to reality TV viewers. Carmella’s career will be part of her story as she joins the RHOC cast and gives viewers a look at her life in Southern California.

The new Housewife has already warned that she made an impression on her castmates.

“I feel like people either love me or they hate me or they can’t live without me,” Carmella told BravoTV.com.

3. Carmella Garcia Has 4 Teenage Children With Her Ex-Husband

Carmella is a mom to four teenagers, whom she shares with her ex-husband, retired NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia.

The former couple has two daughters, Presley, 18, and Faith, 14, and two sons, Jason, 17, and Jax, 15.

With Presley preparing to leave for college, Carmella is looking forward to rediscovering herself after spending the past two decades focused on motherhood.

“My 40s are my rebrand,” she told BravoTV.com.

“For the last 20 years I’ve been selfless and I get to be a little selfish and start to take little bits of my life back and be able to settle in and be me again,” she continued. “I feel like you lose your identity as a mom. Everything is, you know, you do, do, do, do. And you get pulled in so many different directions, and they will always come first. But I think it’s healthy for me to be able to have fun and get a little bit of a break.”

Carmella is not currently married following her divorce from Jeff.

She told BravoTV.com that she is dating and has “dated somebody on and off for the last 10 years.”

The newcomer is entering season 20 during a major period of transition. In addition to dating and watching her oldest child prepare for college, she is balancing motherhood, her real estate career and her new role on one of Bravo’s longest-running shows.

5. Carmella Garcia Says She ‘Probably’ Caused the Most RHOC Drama

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Carmella may be new to RHOC, but she is not planning to fade into the background.

When BravoTV.com asked who caused the most drama during season 20, she pointed to herself.

“Probably me,” Carmella admitted. “Just because I’m the new person.”

“I think I just came in, and I just do me. And it was either gonna go one of two ways. It was either going to be accepted or not, and I was OK with either side of it, but I think we’re going strong at this point,” she continued.

Her official Bravo bio describes her as a self-proclaimed “girls’ girl” who quickly makes friends, although some cast members begin questioning her “choices and motives.” It also teases tension with Vicki.

The season 20 trailer shows Jennifer Pedranti introducing Carmella to the group before the newcomer gets into a confrontation with the “OG of the OC.”

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20 premieres Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.