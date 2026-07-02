RHOC Cast Reveals Who They Think Will Be in the Reunion Hot Seat

The drama hasn’t even unfolded on screen yet, but the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” already has plenty of opinions about how Season 20 will end.

During the Season 20 premiere party, the Housewives played a rapid-fire game with Reality Nightcap, answering questions about who they believe will end up in the reunion hot seat, who surprised them the most during filming and who shed the most tears.

While there wasn’t complete agreement across the board, one Housewife emerged as the clear frontrunner when it came to the reunion.

The Season 20 cast features returning Housewives Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti and Gina’s friend Carmella Garcia, while Vicki Gunvalson officially rejoins the cast as a full-time Housewife. Bravo announced Gunvalson’s return during the network’s last BravoCon, where Andy Cohen surprised her on stage by handing her an orange, marking her first season back as a full-time cast member since Season 14.

Heather Dubrow Received the Most Votes for the Reunion Hot Seat

When asked who they think will find themselves in the hottest seat at the Season 20 reunion, Heather Dubrow was the overwhelming favorite.

Emily Simpson didn’t hesitate before naming Heather.

Shannon Storms Beador agreed, also pointing to Heather.

Jennifer Pedranti echoed that prediction, while Gina Kirschenheiter made it four votes by choosing Heather as well.

Dubrow even joked that she could end up in the hot seat herself, replying, “Maybe me.”

Not everyone picked Heather, however.

Tamra Judge predicted Vicki Gunvalson would have the toughest reunion, while Vicki turned the spotlight toward newcomer Carmella, suggesting the franchise’s newest Housewife could find herself answering the toughest questions once the season wraps.

If the cast’s predictions are any indication, Dubrow may once again find herself at the center of some of the season’s biggest conversations.

Tamra Judge Was Named the Season’s Biggest Surprise

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The Housewives were also asked which cast member surprised them the most during filming.

Tamra received the most votes, with Shannon, Emily and Jennifer all naming her.

Meanwhile, Tamra said Heather surprised her the most.

Heather chose Emily.

Vicki selected Gina, while Gina jokingly answered, “Myself.”

Carmella rounded out the responses by naming Jennifer.

The final question focused on who cried the most during the season, and surprisingly, several Housewives insisted there wasn’t much crying at all.

Heather laughed, “Who cried?”

Tamra agreed, saying, “I don’t think there was a lot of crying.”

Jennifer simply answered, “Nobody.”

Vicki shared the same opinion, saying she didn’t think anyone cried very much.

Others had different takes.

Emily picked Vicki, while Gina and Shannon both chose Tamra. Carmella admitted she probably cried the most herself.

The playful game offered fans one of their first glimpses at the cast dynamic ahead of the Season 20 premiere. Whether the Housewives’ predictions prove accurate remains to be seen, but if they’re right, Heather could have plenty to answer for once reunion season rolls around.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 premieres July 9 on Bravo.