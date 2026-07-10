Tyler Hynes Reflects on Losing His Father & Inspires Fans to Cherish the ‘Little Things’

Tyler Hynes is reminding fans to appreciate life’s quieter moments following a difficult few months.

The beloved Hallmark star has been navigating the loss of his father, Tony Hynes, who passed away on April 29. He announced the news on social media by penning a touching tribute:

“On the morning of April 29th I was left with a boundless amount of love and admiration for a man who gave me an endless amount of what made him, him that has inevitably made me, me. I now have an understanding of what all this is. I understand now that I wasn’t left at all,” Hynes wrote. “For me, there is before this moment and after. I love you. And will always miss you dad.”

The actor has since opened up about the moments that have carried special meaning during his grieving process. He also recently returned to his hometown, revisiting familiar places that he hadn’t seen in years while reflecting on the memory of his father and his family.

Hynes Finds Joy in Revisiting a Childhood Passion

“It’s the little thing,” Hynes wrote in the caption of his July 9 Instagram post, featuring a clip of him skateboarding with a beautiful sunset serving as the backdrop while James Blake’s “Trying Times” plays.

“Life’s short. Do what you love,” Hynes reminded fans in his video.

In return, fans reached out to Hynes in the comments by sharing their own personal journeys with grief and how much the actor’s words have meant to them:

“It is indeed the little things that are so important. These post are just coming at the perfect time. Serendipity is one of my favorite words but in this case it’s very true. Had to let my sweet little fur baby cross the rainbow bridge yesterday so all of these are so healing for my heart,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Lived by this for a while now, this week more than ever after some shockingly sad news. Life really, really is so short and we take so much for granted 🤍 Big love x”

“Every moment counts. I love that you share your moments. And the sky makes it more beautiful. Sunrises/sunsets, oh my! I have had some time recently to think about life and re-prioritize what I want and with the people I want to do life with. You sharing your thoughts and feelings have helped me. Thank you Tyler! Thoughts and prayers being sent.🙏🤍” another fan commented.

Hynes Drove Around His Hometown in His Father’s Old Car

In another Instagram post from Hynes just a couple of days prior, he also spoke about holding onto the little things in the caption:

“These moments are lovely and fleeting. I found myself driving and ending up in places I haven’t seen in years. Wasn’t until later that I thought that these little clips I filmed, for I don’t know why, might tell a story of a moment that others might relate to,” Hynes wrote.

“It’s the textures more than the events themselves that help me remember. Putting my father’s very heavy ashes in the back seat of his old beat up convertible and putting the top down. Something he’d do shirtless. …I’ve inherited this technique.”

“I’ve always loved returning to things in my mind. Perhaps a lifetime in a job where it’s nature demands reflection. The textures of this moment will last.”

In the video, which featured clips from some of the places he wrote about, Hynes left fans with a hopeful message: “Life is beautiful.”