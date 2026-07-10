Those Behind ‘The Way Home’ Address the Truth About Jacob & Abby’s Child

Despite the fact that “The Way Home” has ended, fans of the Hallmark show may still be wondering about what’s next for Kat and Elliot after their big moment. That’s not to mention the situation between Elliot and Tessa. And, of course, the question around what would have happened in season 5 and the cliffhanger that might have left viewers on the edge of their seats.

That’s not to overlook the revelation around Jacob and Abby. Fortunately, the series’ executive producers, Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, have opened up about the truth regarding their child.

*IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE FINALE: SPOILERS AHEAD!*

‘It Is Such a Pivotal Moment’

Hallmark KC from Hallmark’s “The Way Home”

“Why have KC [Vaughan Murrae] be Jacob [Spencer MacPherson] and Abby’s [Holly Deveaux] child, and when did you know that they would be?” TV Insider asked Conkie and Clarke. That’s right, not only did viewers get to see Jacob and Abby get married, but fans were also let in on the fact that KC is their child.

While answering the question from TV Insider, Conkie admitted, “We had a lot of variations.”

Clarke added, “We did originally have a lot of variations, and I think that was the fun of introducing them in Season 2 was, we were sort of still deciding, but by the end of Season 2, it was very clear.”

“And so yeah, the road there, I know a lot of people have felt like it’s the one thing that’s getting drawn out,” Clarke acknowledged, while saying, “but I really truly hope that they understand why we waited ‘til the very end to answer that question because it is such a pivotal moment.”

“The series finale is all about the lore of the pond and the one and Jacob going back to the 1800s and being granted that is such an important moment for his story because he has lost complete faith in the pond and his purpose, and he needed that reminder from the lips of his own surrogate father that you are the reason we are all here,” Clarke continued.

“And then to see him take that back to the present with him, know that he wants to start a future, know who he wants to start that future with, and then to answer the question of what that future will end up being is such a lovely way to round out this series,” she noted. “Because as much as it is about three generations of women, it’s also the story of Jacob and why that tragedy of Season 1 actually had to happen, as painful as it was him going missing.”

Beyond that, Conkie mentioned, “I also think it had something to do with casting, too, because when we were looking for our Abby, there were a lot of choices that were wonderful, but my gosh, there was no choice. Oh my gosh, there she is.”

“It was amazing,” said Clarke. “We knew we needed to cast someone who kind of resembled KC, but oh my goodness, when we found Holly, we all kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Well, she’s amazing, but they’re going to figure it out right away.’ It was crazy, the resemblance. It was just, you see the two of them, Holly and Spencer, up in that barn loft saying they love each other with their crystal blue eyes, and you go, ‘Oh, well, duh.'”

‘Hopefully People are Satisfied with the Actual Answer…’

TVLine also spoke to Clarke and Conkie, and brought up the fact that “now we know that [KC] is Jacob and Abby’s child!” The pair were then asked, “The fans have been cooking up a lot of theories about [KC] over the seasons. Have you had fun seeing what everyone has guessed?”

“Yes, it’s crazy,” Clarke said.

Conkie added, “[W]e actually played with different things in the first couple of seasons. We went back and forth a couple of times. But it was the thing we wanted to do for sure. And then when we cast [Holly] as Abby, I mean, she had the blue eyes and pale skin. And there’s Jacob with his blue eyes and pale skin.”

“We were actually worried it was giving it away too much, but at the same rate, the chemistry between Holly and Spencer was just too good,” Clarke explained. “We couldn’t pass it up. But yeah, we were very worried when Holly came on board that the jig would be up very fast. It’s been really fun to see the various theories about who [KC] could be, how they play into the family, and just how far in the future they’re from. Hopefully people are satisfied with the actual answer to that.”