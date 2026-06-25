Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Found Their Perfect Wedding Venue, ‘Heaven on Earth’

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess recently shared that she has chosen her wedding venue. She and her fiancé, “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green, selected their dream venue while vacationing abroad.

After getting engaged in 2023, fans have eagerly waited to hear updates about their wedding day. Though they have several more elements to figure out, it seems they’ve selected the perfect place to host the big event.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Fell in Love With an Irish Manor

This week, Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are in Ireland. While enjoying their trip abroad, they also chose their wedding venue. The happy couple chose the Adare Manor in Limerick to host their special day. According to the former “Dancing with the Stars” pro, it seems they both fell in love with the place at first sight.

“Wedding location found 🥰🤩” the Australian dancer shared on Instagram, eagerly attaching stunning photos of the property. “Heaven on earth like wow… again wedding location of my dreams. I have mostly videos and will share a reel of it soon.”

It seems the couple has fallen head over heels in love with the stunning Irish landscape. Fans gushed over the post and excitedly wished them all the best as they explored the country.

So far, the couple has kept most of their wedding details private. Selecting the venue is a major step and fans admitted they couldn’t wait to learn more.

“Send the invites please …” Sharna’s close friend and colleague, Peta Murgatroyd, wrote in the comments. Fans joked that they would also love to receive invitations to the big event.

“Beautiful pictures! 😍 You both look so happy and relaxed. Ireland suits you 💚💚” a fan gushed.

“It is the most spectacular hotel! Thrilled for you,” another Instagram user added.

The Couple Enjoys Alone Time Together in the Emerald Isle

After meeting during the early days of the pandemic, Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green confirmed their romance while on a romantic getaway. Travel has always been at the heart of their relationship, so a wedding abroad seems quite natural for the pair.

The Emerald Isle certainly suits the happy couple.

“Ireland day 1 🍀 The Cliffs of Moher…. Honestly a bucket list moment checked off for us,” Sharna posted on Instagram earlier in the week. “Insanely beautiful and breathtaking no matter where you look the photos and videos just don’t do it justice. We went to the little town Doolin to O’Connors pub and had by far the best fish and chips I’ve ever eaten. Ireland is even more amazing than I could’ve imagined and the people here are SO kind. What a perfect day ♥️”

The dancer attached several breathtaking photos of the Irish landscape, featuring rolling green hills, the vast sea, and even castle ruins. Overall, fans agreed it looked like something from a fantasy film.

“Wow these look amazing,” “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots remarked in the comments.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have kept most wedding details to themselves for now, but fans can’t wait to see what else they’ve picked out.