Sharna Burgess Posts the Sweetest Tribute to Celebrate Her Son Zane’s 4th Birthday

Australian ballroom dancer and “Dancing with the Stars” professional Sharna Burgess and her fiancé, actor Brian Austin Green, are the proud parents of one little boy.

Back in 2022, on July 1, Green announced the birth of Zane Walker Green. The star shared the news that Zane had been born a few days earlier, on June 28, with his followers on his Instagram account.

Given that June 28 was yesterday, that means Zane has just turned four. On this occasion, Burgess took to her Instagram account to share her birthday message for the couple’s beautiful son with her one million followers.

Sharna Burgess Wishes Her ‘Little Astronaut’ & ‘Beautiful Boy’ a Happy Birthday

Sharna Burgess’ post for Zane comprises a video with footage of her and the little boy, with Noah Kahan’s song “Orbiter,” from his 2026 album “The Great Divide,” playing over it.

The footage includes Zane giving his mom a great big hug, some of him miming “I love you” to her, and one of him in her arms when he was just a toddler.

Burgess’ lengthy caption on the post begins, “My little astronaut, I will forever be your moon. I will bring you light on the darkest of nights, I will forever help ground you, guide you and give you everything you need in this life, I pray that I know when it’s time to let you fly, and trust that you will always find your way back to me.”

It continues, “It’s an incredibly short time I have you in my arms, where I get to be your everything and for a blissful brief second.. I can almost forget that one day it won’t be this anymore.”

Burgess Says Zane Turning 4 Is ‘Impossible to Process’

The lengthy caption goes on, “You turned 4 today which is impossible to process because a moment ago I was bringing you home from the hospital, listening to your every breath and feeling your every heartbeat. Your orbit was so close to me, and little by little it grows. Just like you. Beautifully so I may add. My brave kind and creative boy. So smart, so thoughtful and giving with the biggest heart. I love the words you say in your own special way and I mourne them when I realize I had heard them for the last time. Like… “i wuv you mama” now you say the L which is also perfect, but it’s just another reminder of you growing up so fast. My favorites now are Marote (remote) amimals (animals) and ellabrella (umbrella) the joy you and even the smallest of moments bring to my life is insurmountable, my gosh I am so lucky to be your mama.”

“In another brief moment you’ll be yet another version of yourself. One that I truly can’t wait to meet as I simultaneously wish I could slow time. You are my whole world, I am so proud to be your mama and grateful for the honor of raising you ♥️,” it goes on.

The caption concludes, “Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful boy. Thank you for choosing me x.”

It’s an absolutely gorgeous tribute from a mother who clearly adores her little boy.

Burgess’ followers and fans flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say and send Zane their own messages.

Burgess’ Fans Also Wish ‘Adorable’ Zane a Happy Birthday

Getty Sharna Burgess and Zane at “The Sheep Detectives” Mother’s Day Brunch earlier this year.

The comments section of Sharna Burgess’ post for her son is teeming with lovely messages.

One of Burgess’ followers commented, “Omg! My heart melts. Beautifully expressed. You are an angel Sharna. Love the depth of your heart. This is so special. ❤️ Zane is so adorable !!!! The two of you 🥹🌻🌻.”

Another one said, “This was so beautiful @sharnaburgess …you had me welling up! Remembering those short years that I was their entire world 🥺 HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉 ZANE 🌍.”

Someone else wrote, “You are an Amazing Mama inside & out the kids are so blessed to have you, Happy Birthday Z!!”

Finally, one Instagram user noted, “Gorgeous words for a gorgeous big boy ! Happy 4th Birthday 🎂 🍀 🇮🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ✨🧑‍🚀.”

We’d like to wish Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s son, Zane Walker Green, the happiest belated fourth birthday for yesterday. We hope he had the most fantastic day celebrating with his family and friends.